Pune Accident: 23 Injured, 11 Critical After Bus Collides With Truck On Mumbai-Pune Expressway

Representational Image

Pune: As many as 23 passengers, including 11 were seriously injured after a bus collided with an unidentified container truck on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway near Lonavala on Thursday, the police said. The police said that 11 passengers have sustained serious injuries, while the rest suffered minor injuries.

According to the police, the incident happened when the bus was going from Kolhapur to Borivali in Mumbai on early Thursday morning.

The police also said that the driver may have fallen asleep, causing the bus to crash into a heavy vehicle, possibly a container or trailer, from behind.

According to a Pune Rural Police official, "The bus was going from Kolhapur to Borivali in Mumbai when the accident occurred. It appears that the driver may have fallen asleep, causing the bus to crash into a heavy vehicle, possibly a container or trailer, from behind. As a result, 11 passengers sustained serious injuries like fractures etc, while the rest suffered minor injuries. Further process of making a case is underway."

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)