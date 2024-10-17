 Pune Accident: 23 Injured, 11 Critical After Bus Collides With Truck On Mumbai-Pune Expressway
e-Paper Get App
HomePunePune Accident: 23 Injured, 11 Critical After Bus Collides With Truck On Mumbai-Pune Expressway

Pune Accident: 23 Injured, 11 Critical After Bus Collides With Truck On Mumbai-Pune Expressway

According to the police, the incident happened when the bus was going from Kolhapur to Borivali in Mumbai on early Thursday morning.

ANIUpdated: Thursday, October 17, 2024, 10:12 PM IST
article-image
Representational Image

Pune: As many as 23 passengers, including 11 were seriously injured after a bus collided with an unidentified container truck on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway near Lonavala on Thursday, the police said. The police said that 11 passengers have sustained serious injuries, while the rest suffered minor injuries.

According to the police, the incident happened when the bus was going from Kolhapur to Borivali in Mumbai on early Thursday morning.

The police also said that the driver may have fallen asleep, causing the bus to crash into a heavy vehicle, possibly a container or trailer, from behind.

According to a Pune Rural Police official, "The bus was going from Kolhapur to Borivali in Mumbai when the accident occurred. It appears that the driver may have fallen asleep, causing the bus to crash into a heavy vehicle, possibly a container or trailer, from behind. As a result, 11 passengers sustained serious injuries like fractures etc, while the rest suffered minor injuries. Further process of making a case is underway."

FPJ Shorts
Navi Mumbai: 3-Month-Old Infant From Bhopal Undergoes Successful Endoscopic Surgery For Craniosynostosis At Apollo Hospitals
Navi Mumbai: 3-Month-Old Infant From Bhopal Undergoes Successful Endoscopic Surgery For Craniosynostosis At Apollo Hospitals
Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: IRS Officer Sameer Wankhede Likely To join Shiv Sena Eknath Shinde Faction
Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: IRS Officer Sameer Wankhede Likely To join Shiv Sena Eknath Shinde Faction
Mumbai: JJ Hospital Suspends 2 MBBS Students For Ragging First Year Students In Hostel
Mumbai: JJ Hospital Suspends 2 MBBS Students For Ragging First Year Students In Hostel
Diwali 2024: Vishwa Hindu Parishad Announces Temple Cleaning Campaign In Maharashtra And Goa Ahead Of Festival
Diwali 2024: Vishwa Hindu Parishad Announces Temple Cleaning Campaign In Maharashtra And Goa Ahead Of Festival

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Pune Accident: 23 Injured, 11 Critical After Bus Collides With Truck On Mumbai-Pune Expressway

Pune Accident: 23 Injured, 11 Critical After Bus Collides With Truck On Mumbai-Pune Expressway

Supreme Court Acquits Pune Man On Death Row For Killing Kin, Says Can't Punish On Mere Suspicion

Supreme Court Acquits Pune Man On Death Row For Killing Kin, Says Can't Punish On Mere Suspicion

87.57 Lakh Registered Voters In Pune District: Detailed Assembly Seat-Wise Breakdown Of Male, Female...

87.57 Lakh Registered Voters In Pune District: Detailed Assembly Seat-Wise Breakdown Of Male, Female...

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Collector Urges Strict Adherence to Model Code of Conduct for 2024...

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Collector Urges Strict Adherence to Model Code of Conduct for 2024...

Maharashtra: Car Catches Fire In Front Of Petrol Pump In Dhule; VIDEO

Maharashtra: Car Catches Fire In Front Of Petrol Pump In Dhule; VIDEO