 MSEDCL Cracks Down On Power Theft In Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Zone
MSEDCL Cracks Down On Power Theft In Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Zone

Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Ltd (MSEDCL) has launched a strict drive against power pilferage to ensure an uninterrupted supply to genuine consumers.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, August 19, 2025, 12:43 AM IST
article-image
MSEDCL Cracks Down On Power Theft In Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Zone | Wallpaperflare.com

In July, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar zone’s Regional Director Aditya Jivane and acting Executive Director of Nanded circle, Dhananjay Aundhekar, directed a special campaign against power theft in Nanded, Parbhani, and Hingoli districts. Action was taken against 628 consumers under Sections 126 and 135 of the Indian Electricity Act, 2003. 

During the inspections, it was also found that employees of an agency appointed for installing new meters were involved in tampering with meters. Police cases were registered in this matter. The chief engineer has instructed officials to intensify the drive further in August. 

