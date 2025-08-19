 Parbhani: Cycle Rally To Promote De-Addiction
FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, August 19, 2025, 12:52 AM IST
The Parbhani district police organised a cycle rally on Sunday morning to spread awareness about de-addiction. District Guardian Minister Meghna Bordikar flagged off the rally at 6.30am from the Superintendent of Police (SP) office and also participated in it. 

The rally passed through Vasantrao Naik Statue, Rajgopalachari Garden, Vasantrao Naik Marathwada Agriculture University Gate, Shri Shivaji College, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Statue, Visava Corner, Narayan Chawl, Gandhi Park, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Chowk, Janta Market, Grand Corner, Mahatma Phule Statue, and returned to the SP office. 

On the occasion, people were administered a de-addiction oath. Bordikar appealed to citizens to fight addiction unitedly and save future generations.

District Collector Raghunath Gawade, SP Ravindrasingh Pardeshi, Additional SP Suraj Gunjal, Kedar Khating, police officers, constabulary staff and residents took part in the rally.

