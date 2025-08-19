Citizens’ Vigilance Crucial For Future Wars: Ex-Lt Gen Vinod Khandaare |

“Through Operation Sindoor, India gave a fitting reply to Pakistan and the terrorists. By countering external enemies effectively, we demonstrated our strength before the world. However, as the nature of warfare is changing, every citizen must remain vigilant,” said Lt Gen (Retd) Vinod Khandaare, former principal adviser to the Ministry of Defence, on Sunday.

He was speaking at a special programme titled “Operation Sindoor – The Nation’s New Normal”, organised at Sant Eknath Rangmandir by Jnanyadnya Foundation and Rudra Nanotech Pvt Ltd on Aug 17.

Senior DRDO scientist Prahlada Rama Rao was the chief guest, while Indian Navy’s Captain Mohan Rote conducted an interactive session with the dignitaries.

Lt Gen Khandaare elaborated on the background, pre-war preparations, the war itself, and the post-war scenario of Operation Sindoor. “War is never a cheap option; in the journey of national development, teaching the enemy a lesson and returning with strength is the right approach."

"Operation Sindoor was fought with state-of-the-art methods, crushing terrorists and Pakistan alike. Yet, the future battles are shifting towards cyber-attacks and information warfare. In such times, every Indian must act as the nation’s eyes and ears,” he added.

Highlighting India’s path to self-reliance, he added that the vision of Atmanirbhar Bharat is guiding the nation forward. Supporting this, Rama Rao stressed that since 1983, India has steadily become self-sufficient in defence manufacturing.