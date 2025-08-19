 Citizens’ Vigilance Crucial For Future Wars: Ex-Lt Gen Vinod Khandaare
e-Paper Get App
HomePuneCitizens’ Vigilance Crucial For Future Wars: Ex-Lt Gen Vinod Khandaare

Citizens’ Vigilance Crucial For Future Wars: Ex-Lt Gen Vinod Khandaare

He was speaking at a special programme titled “Operation Sindoor – The Nation’s New Normal”, organised at Sant Eknath Rangmandir by Jnanyadnya Foundation and Rudra Nanotech Pvt Ltd on Aug 17.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, August 19, 2025, 12:30 AM IST
article-image
Citizens’ Vigilance Crucial For Future Wars: Ex-Lt Gen Vinod Khandaare |

“Through Operation Sindoor, India gave a fitting reply to Pakistan and the terrorists. By countering external enemies effectively, we demonstrated our strength before the world. However, as the nature of warfare is changing, every citizen must remain vigilant,” said Lt Gen (Retd) Vinod Khandaare, former principal adviser to the Ministry of Defence, on Sunday.

He was speaking at a special programme titled “Operation Sindoor – The Nation’s New Normal”, organised at Sant Eknath Rangmandir by Jnanyadnya Foundation and Rudra Nanotech Pvt Ltd on Aug 17.

Senior DRDO scientist Prahlada Rama Rao was the chief guest, while Indian Navy’s Captain Mohan Rote conducted an interactive session with the dignitaries.

Lt Gen Khandaare elaborated on the background, pre-war preparations, the war itself, and the post-war scenario of Operation Sindoor. “War is never a cheap option; in the journey of national development, teaching the enemy a lesson and returning with strength is the right approach." 

FPJ Shorts
Thane Cyber Fraud: 52-Year-Old Man Duped Of ₹54 Lakh In Cryptocurrency Investment Scam; Case Registered
Thane Cyber Fraud: 52-Year-Old Man Duped Of ₹54 Lakh In Cryptocurrency Investment Scam; Case Registered
Mumbai Crime: 37-Year-Old History-Sheeter Arrested With Illegal Firearm And Bullet Near Malad’s TOI Bridge
Mumbai Crime: 37-Year-Old History-Sheeter Arrested With Illegal Firearm And Bullet Near Malad’s TOI Bridge
Mumbai Crime: 21-Year-Old Driver Held For Chain-Snatching During Ganpati Procession In Lalbaug
Mumbai Crime: 21-Year-Old Driver Held For Chain-Snatching During Ganpati Procession In Lalbaug
Bhiwandi Court Clash: 2 Lawyers Booked After Parking Dispute Escalates Into FIRs
Bhiwandi Court Clash: 2 Lawyers Booked After Parking Dispute Escalates Into FIRs

"Operation Sindoor was fought with state-of-the-art methods, crushing terrorists and Pakistan alike. Yet, the future battles are shifting towards cyber-attacks and information warfare. In such times, every Indian must act as the nation’s eyes and ears,” he added.

Read Also
Pune: Delay In University Road Flyover Inauguration Frustrates Commuters, Traffic Woes Continue
article-image

Highlighting India’s path to self-reliance, he added that the vision of Atmanirbhar Bharat is guiding the nation forward. Supporting this, Rama Rao stressed that since 1983, India has steadily become self-sufficient in defence manufacturing.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

IMD Issues Orange, Yellow Alert for Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Division, CM Reviews Flood Situation

IMD Issues Orange, Yellow Alert for Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Division, CM Reviews Flood Situation

CMIA Proposes Skill Development Centre In Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar To Attract IT Companies

CMIA Proposes Skill Development Centre In Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar To Attract IT Companies

Nashik-Mumbai Train Services Disrupted as Heavy Rains Hit Maharashtra

Nashik-Mumbai Train Services Disrupted as Heavy Rains Hit Maharashtra

Onion Prices In Lasalgaon APMC Stabilise After Bangladesh Lifts Import Ban

Onion Prices In Lasalgaon APMC Stabilise After Bangladesh Lifts Import Ban

Nashik: 'Majha Bappa' Art Workshop Held For Students Ahead Of Ganesh Festival

Nashik: 'Majha Bappa' Art Workshop Held For Students Ahead Of Ganesh Festival