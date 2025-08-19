Monsoon Mayhem: Heavy Rains Lash Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Cutting Off Villages | FP Photo

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Heavy rains lashed Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar district on Saturday and Sunday, flooding several rivers and filling small and medium dams. The downpour also caused soil erosion in farms, damaging standing crops of maize, cotton, and others.

The Isam, Sona, Kelna, and Wachur rivers were flooded. The Vetalwadi dam in Soygaon, the Anjana–Palshi project in Pishor, and the Phulambri medium project reached full capacity. The Anjana–Palshi dam has filled up to 100 per cent.

The Nalkandi bridge on the Bhildari Shivar River near Pishor was washed away, while the Kelgaon–Amthana bridge on the Kelna River was submerged, cutting off road access to five villages. Traffic on Soygaon–Chalisgaon Road near Ghosala was disrupted after the bridge was submerged; it resumed once water levels receded on Sunday afternoon.

In Gangapur taluka, farmers expressed relief after rains broke a long dry spell. In Sillod, heavy showers lashed Ajinta, Golegaon, Ambhai and Amthana mandals, flooding the Kelna River. In Soygaon, heavy rainfall led to the overflow of the Vetalwadi dam, flooding the Sona River and damaging crops. Water from the Vetalwadi canals was released.

The Phulambri medium project overflowed, raising groundwater levels. In Fardapur, the Waghur River flooded for the first time this year. The Ajanta caves area received heavy rainfall, causing the Saptkund waterfall to gush heavily. The water flow in the Dhingapur dam has also increased.