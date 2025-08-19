 Nashik: Maa Advertising's Sunil Mahamuni Wins CSMRDA Logo Competition
Tuesday, August 19, 2025
The logo designed by Sunil Mahamuni, director of Maa Advertising from Nashik, has won the first prize in the state government’s Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Metropolitan Region Development Authority (CSMRDA) logo competition.

The logo was unveiled by Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Guardian Minister Sanjay Shirsat during the Independence Day ceremony, where the award was formally announced.

Shirsat felicitated Mahamuni in the presence of Commissioner G Sreekanth, Special Inspector General of Police Virendra Mishra, Police Commissioner Pravin Pawar and other dignitaries.

Participants from across Maharashtra had submitted entries for the contest. Mahamuni’s achievement is being widely celebrated, with congratulatory messages pouring in from different quarters.

