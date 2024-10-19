 Pune: 70th Edition Of Sawai Gandharv Bhimsen Mahotsav To Be Held From December 18-20
Since its establishment in 1953, the festival has stood as a cultural milestone, drawing audiences from elders to youngsters and from all walks of life

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, October 19, 2024, 12:32 PM IST
article-image
Pune: 70th Edition Of Sawai Gandharv Bhimsen Mahotsav To Be Held From December 18-20 | Instagram/sawaigandharva

Pune's iconic and revered music festival, the Sawai Gandharv Bhimsen Mahotsav, will be held from December 18 to 22 at the Maharashtriya Mandal Krida Sankul in Mukundnagar. Shrinivas Joshi, Executive President, Arya Sangeet Prasarak Mandal, which is the organiser of the festival, made the announcement.

This year is the 70th edition of this annual five-day musical celebration that remains one of the most highly anticipated events for Pune residents and global music enthusiasts alike.

Since its establishment in 1953, the festival has stood as a cultural milestone, drawing audiences from elders to youngsters and from all walks of life.

Renowned for its exceptional classical music renditions, the festival brings together acclaimed maestros and raw new talents. Last year, artistes like Kaushiki Chakraborty, Tukaram Daithankar, Shrinivas Joshi, Pournima Dhumale, Abhay Rustum Sopori, Yamini Reddy and many others were a part of the lineup. Last year, the Pune district collector had even allowed the use of loudspeakers until midnight for the festival.

Meanwhile, this year's lineup and other details are yet to be announced. But it will surely have a lineup that captivates the audience with a harmonious blend of ragas, rhythms and melodies.

