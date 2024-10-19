'Ajit Dada Promised...': NCP Pune City Chief Deepak Mankar, Over 800 Office Bearers Withdraw Resignations |

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) Pune City Chief Deepak Mankar had offered to resign from his post after being denied a nomination to the state legislative council under the Governor's quota. Along with him, around 800 party office bearers had also submitted their resignations.

"For the past one-and-a-half years, we have been working honestly for the party. Based on our good work in the city, party workers and functionaries felt that I should be given an MLC seat, as the decision for three MLC seats was in the hands of Ajit dada (Pawar)," Mankar had said. However, he had affirmed that he would continue to support Ajit Pawar and had no intention of leaving him.

Mankar's dissatisfaction was also heightened after Rupali Chakankar, president of the party’s women’s wing, was reappointed as the head of the state women’s commission.

However, Ajit Pawar was able to convince Mankar and the party office bearers to withdraw their resignations after a meeting held in Mumbai on Friday.

Speaking to the media, Mankar said, "Ajit dada promised to give me a post in the future. Since Pune is his home district, he assured us that we would be given priority."