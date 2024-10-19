 'Ajit Dada Promised...': NCP Pune City Chief Deepak Mankar, Over 800 Office Bearers Withdraw Resignations
e-Paper Get App
HomePune'Ajit Dada Promised...': NCP Pune City Chief Deepak Mankar, Over 800 Office Bearers Withdraw Resignations

'Ajit Dada Promised...': NCP Pune City Chief Deepak Mankar, Over 800 Office Bearers Withdraw Resignations

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) Pune City Chief Deepak Mankar had offered to resign from his post after being denied a nomination to the state legislative council under the Governor's quota. Along with him, around 800 party office bearers had also submitted their resignations

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, October 19, 2024, 11:38 AM IST
article-image
'Ajit Dada Promised...': NCP Pune City Chief Deepak Mankar, Over 800 Office Bearers Withdraw Resignations |

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) Pune City Chief Deepak Mankar had offered to resign from his post after being denied a nomination to the state legislative council under the Governor's quota. Along with him, around 800 party office bearers had also submitted their resignations.

"For the past one-and-a-half years, we have been working honestly for the party. Based on our good work in the city, party workers and functionaries felt that I should be given an MLC seat, as the decision for three MLC seats was in the hands of Ajit dada (Pawar)," Mankar had said. However, he had affirmed that he would continue to support Ajit Pawar and had no intention of leaving him.

Read Also
Pune: Last Day for Voter Registration Is October 19—District Collector Dr. Suhas Divase Urges...
article-image

Mankar's dissatisfaction was also heightened after Rupali Chakankar, president of the party’s women’s wing, was reappointed as the head of the state women’s commission.

However, Ajit Pawar was able to convince Mankar and the party office bearers to withdraw their resignations after a meeting held in Mumbai on Friday.

FPJ Shorts
Arunachal Pradesh APPSC Recruitment 2024: Apply For 140 Vacancies Till November 10
Arunachal Pradesh APPSC Recruitment 2024: Apply For 140 Vacancies Till November 10
Maharashtra MPSC Group B Recruitment 2024: Apply Now For 480 Vacancies; Graduates Can Apply!
Maharashtra MPSC Group B Recruitment 2024: Apply Now For 480 Vacancies; Graduates Can Apply!
Mumbai Metro 3: Over 2 Lakh Passengers Travelled Through Aqua Line In 10 Days After Launch; Marol Naka Sees Highest Footfall
Mumbai Metro 3: Over 2 Lakh Passengers Travelled Through Aqua Line In 10 Days After Launch; Marol Naka Sees Highest Footfall
Baba Siddique Murder: Mumbai Police Constable Present With NCP Leader At Time Of Killing Suspended, Internal Investigations On
Baba Siddique Murder: Mumbai Police Constable Present With NCP Leader At Time Of Killing Suspended, Internal Investigations On

Speaking to the media, Mankar said, "Ajit dada promised to give me a post in the future. Since Pune is his home district, he assured us that we would be given priority."

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Pune: 70th Edition Of Sawai Gandharv Bhimsen Mahotsav To Be Held From December 18-20

Pune: 70th Edition Of Sawai Gandharv Bhimsen Mahotsav To Be Held From December 18-20

Who Is Laxman Dhoble? Solapur BJP Leader Set To Join NCP (SP)

Who Is Laxman Dhoble? Solapur BJP Leader Set To Join NCP (SP)

'Ajit Dada Promised...': NCP Pune City Chief Deepak Mankar, Over 800 Office Bearers Withdraw...

'Ajit Dada Promised...': NCP Pune City Chief Deepak Mankar, Over 800 Office Bearers Withdraw...

Mumbai-Pune Expressway Accident: 1 Dead, 7 Injured As MSRTC Bus Hits Truck Near Lonavala

Mumbai-Pune Expressway Accident: 1 Dead, 7 Injured As MSRTC Bus Hits Truck Near Lonavala

Pune Weather Alert: Thunder, Lightning, Light Rain Forecast Until October 24

Pune Weather Alert: Thunder, Lightning, Light Rain Forecast Until October 24