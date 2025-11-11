Nashik Civic Polls: Ward Reservation Lottery Announced, 61 Of 122 Seats For Women | FPJ Photo

Nashik: The draw for reservation of wards for the upcoming Nashik Municipal Corporation elections was announced on Tuesday, Nov 11.

At the Kavi Kalidas Kaladalan, children drew chits from a transparent drum to decide reservations. Municipal Commissioner and Administrator Manisha Khatri and Deputy Commissioner Laxmikant Satalkar were present on the occasion.



The Nashik Municipal Corporation has 31 wards with a total of 122 corporator seats. Out of these, the newly announced reservation includes:



18 seats reserved for the Scheduled Castes (SC), of which 9 are for women.



9 seats reserved for Scheduled Tribes (ST), of which 5 are for women.



32 seats reserved for Other Backward Classes (OBC), of which 16 are for women.



63 seats under the General category, of which 31 are for women.





Thus, 61 out of 122 seats will be reserved for women corporators this time.





Reservation Summary:



Category Total Seats Women Seats



General 63 31

OBC 32 16

Scheduled Caste (SC) 18 9

Scheduled Tribe (ST) 9 5

Total Women Reservation — 61





Ward-wise Reservation Details



Scheduled Caste (SC)



Women: 21A, 27A, 9A, 1A, 2A, 4A, 19A, 8A, 22A

Men: 11A, 12A, 14A, 16A, 17A, 18A, 20A, 27A, 30A, 31A



Scheduled Tribe (ST)



Women: 4B, 11B, 6A, 2B, 23A

Men: 1B, 8B, 16B, 27B



Other Backward Classes (OBC)



Women: 3A, 23A, 13A

Men: 1C, 2C, 4C, 5A, 6B, 7A, 8C, 9B, 10A, 11C, 12B, 14B, 15A, 16C, 17B, 18B, 19B, 20B, 21B, 22B, 24A, 25A, 26A, 27C, 28A, 29A, 30B, 31B

(Note: Ward 24B has two seats, one reserved for a woman)



General Category (Open)



1D, 2D, 3B, 3C, 3D, 4D, 5B, 5C, 5D, 6C, 6D, 7B, 7C, 7D, 8D, 9C, 9D, 10B, 10C, 10D, 11D, 12C, 12D, 13B, 13C, 13D, 14C, 14D, 15B, 15C, 16D, 17C, 17D, 18C, 18D, 19C, 20C, 20D, 21C, 21D, 22C, 22D, 23C, 23D, 24B, 24C, 24D, 25B, 25C, 25D, 26B, 26C, 26D, 27D, 28B, 28C, 28D, 29B, 29C, 29D, 30C, 30D, 31C, 31D