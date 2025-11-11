 Nashik Civic Polls: Ward Reservation Lottery Announced, 61 Of 122 Seats For Women
e-Paper Get App
HomePuneNashik Civic Polls: Ward Reservation Lottery Announced, 61 Of 122 Seats For Women

Nashik Civic Polls: Ward Reservation Lottery Announced, 61 Of 122 Seats For Women

The draw for reservation of wards for the upcoming Nashik Municipal Corporation elections was announced on Tuesday, Nov 11.

Milind SajgureUpdated: Tuesday, November 11, 2025, 10:41 PM IST
article-image
Nashik Civic Polls: Ward Reservation Lottery Announced, 61 Of 122 Seats For Women | FPJ Photo

Nashik: The draw for reservation of wards for the upcoming Nashik Municipal Corporation elections was announced on Tuesday, Nov 11.
At the Kavi Kalidas Kaladalan, children drew chits from a transparent drum to decide reservations. Municipal Commissioner and Administrator Manisha Khatri and Deputy Commissioner Laxmikant Satalkar were present on the occasion.

The Nashik Municipal Corporation has 31 wards with a total of 122 corporator seats. Out of these, the newly announced reservation includes:

18 seats reserved for the Scheduled Castes (SC), of which 9 are for women.

9 seats reserved for Scheduled Tribes (ST), of which 5 are for women.

32 seats reserved for Other Backward Classes (OBC), of which 16 are for women.

63 seats under the General category, of which 31 are for women.


Thus, 61 out of 122 seats will be reserved for women corporators this time.


Reservation Summary:

Category Total Seats Women Seats

General 63 31
OBC 32 16
Scheduled Caste (SC) 18 9
Scheduled Tribe (ST) 9 5
Total Women Reservation — 61


 Ward-wise Reservation Details

 Scheduled Caste (SC)

Women: 21A, 27A, 9A, 1A, 2A, 4A, 19A, 8A, 22A
Men: 11A, 12A, 14A, 16A, 17A, 18A, 20A, 27A, 30A, 31A

 Scheduled Tribe (ST)

Women: 4B, 11B, 6A, 2B, 23A
Men: 1B, 8B, 16B, 27B

 Other Backward Classes (OBC)

Women: 3A, 23A, 13A
Men: 1C, 2C, 4C, 5A, 6B, 7A, 8C, 9B, 10A, 11C, 12B, 14B, 15A, 16C, 17B, 18B, 19B, 20B, 21B, 22B, 24A, 25A, 26A, 27C, 28A, 29A, 30B, 31B
(Note: Ward 24B has two seats, one reserved for a woman)

Read Also
Maharashtra Politics: Congress Rift Widens Over Alleged MNS Alliance For Nashik Polls
article-image


 General Category (Open)

1D, 2D, 3B, 3C, 3D, 4D, 5B, 5C, 5D, 6C, 6D, 7B, 7C, 7D, 8D, 9C, 9D, 10B, 10C, 10D, 11D, 12C, 12D, 13B, 13C, 13D, 14C, 14D, 15B, 15C, 16D, 17C, 17D, 18C, 18D, 19C, 20C, 20D, 21C, 21D, 22C, 22D, 23C, 23D, 24B, 24C, 24D, 25B, 25C, 25D, 26B, 26C, 26D, 27D, 28B, 28C, 28D, 29B, 29C, 29D, 30C, 30D, 31C, 31D

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Nashik: District-Level Youth Festival To Be Held On November 18

Nashik: District-Level Youth Festival To Be Held On November 18

Nashik: Hawkers Protest Against NMC's Encroachment Drive, Demand Immediate Halt

Nashik: Hawkers Protest Against NMC's Encroachment Drive, Demand Immediate Halt

Jalgaon Collector Appeals To Farmers To Use Govt Procurement Centres For Fair Prices

Jalgaon Collector Appeals To Farmers To Use Govt Procurement Centres For Fair Prices

Nashik Civic Polls: Ward Reservation Lottery Announced, 61 Of 122 Seats For Women

Nashik Civic Polls: Ward Reservation Lottery Announced, 61 Of 122 Seats For Women

Who Is Abhijeet Bichukale, The Bigg Boss Fame Who Claims To Be On A Mission To ‘Rescue’ Satara...

Who Is Abhijeet Bichukale, The Bigg Boss Fame Who Claims To Be On A Mission To ‘Rescue’ Satara...