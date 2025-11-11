 Nashik: District-Level Youth Festival To Be Held On November 18
e-Paper Get App
HomePuneNashik: District-Level Youth Festival To Be Held On November 18

Nashik: District-Level Youth Festival To Be Held On November 18

To promote the all-round development of youth, youth festivals are organised at the national and state levels.

Milind SajgureUpdated: Tuesday, November 11, 2025, 11:04 PM IST
article-image
Nashik: District-Level Youth Festival To Be Held On November 18 | Representative Pic

Nashik: To promote the all-round development of youth, youth festivals are organised at the national and state levels. This year, under the Directorate of Sports and Youth Services, Maharashtra State, Pune, the District Sports Officer’s Office, Nashik, will organise the District-Level Youth Festival on November 18, 2025, at Raosaheb Thorat Auditorium, Gangapur Road, Nashik, informed District Sports Officer Mrs. Sunanda Patil through a press release.

The youth festival will include competitive events such as Group Folk Dance, Folk Song, Painting, Poetry Writing, Story Writing, Elocution, and in the Innovation Track – Science Exhibition.

The youth (boys and girls) who win at the district level will be selected for participation in the Divisional-Level Youth Festival.

Young men and women between the ages of 15 and 29 are eligible to participate in the district-level youth festival. The age will be calculated as of January 12, 2026. Participants must attach a birth certificate or valid proof of date of birth as evidence.

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai Fraud News: Bandra Flat Owner’s Identity Forged; ₹11.35 Crore Bank Loan Secured Using Fake Documents
Mumbai Fraud News: Bandra Flat Owner’s Identity Forged; ₹11.35 Crore Bank Loan Secured Using Fake Documents
Mumbai: Security Tightened Outside MNS Chief Raj Thackeray's Residence In Shivaji Park
Mumbai: Security Tightened Outside MNS Chief Raj Thackeray's Residence In Shivaji Park
NHRC Complaint Filed Over Tirupati Ghee Scandal: Activist Calls It 'National Betrayal Of Faith'
NHRC Complaint Filed Over Tirupati Ghee Scandal: Activist Calls It 'National Betrayal Of Faith'
Mumbai: Repeat Drug Offender 'Pagli' Detained Under PIT-NDPS Act, Lodged In Kolhapur Jail
Mumbai: Repeat Drug Offender 'Pagli' Detained Under PIT-NDPS Act, Lodged In Kolhapur Jail
Read Also
Nashik Civic Polls: Ward Reservation Lottery Announced, 61 Of 122 Seats For Women
article-image

District Sports Officer Patil has appealed to as many young men and women from Nashik district as possible to participate in this district-level youth festival.

"To participate in the festival, participants should use the link provided below and register their participation," added Patil.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Nashik: District-Level Youth Festival To Be Held On November 18

Nashik: District-Level Youth Festival To Be Held On November 18

Nashik: Hawkers Protest Against NMC's Encroachment Drive, Demand Immediate Halt

Nashik: Hawkers Protest Against NMC's Encroachment Drive, Demand Immediate Halt

Jalgaon Collector Appeals To Farmers To Use Govt Procurement Centres For Fair Prices

Jalgaon Collector Appeals To Farmers To Use Govt Procurement Centres For Fair Prices

Nashik Civic Polls: Ward Reservation Lottery Announced, 61 Of 122 Seats For Women

Nashik Civic Polls: Ward Reservation Lottery Announced, 61 Of 122 Seats For Women

Who Is Abhijeet Bichukale, The Bigg Boss Fame Who Claims To Be On A Mission To ‘Rescue’ Satara...

Who Is Abhijeet Bichukale, The Bigg Boss Fame Who Claims To Be On A Mission To ‘Rescue’ Satara...