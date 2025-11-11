Nashik: District-Level Youth Festival To Be Held On November 18 | Representative Pic

Nashik: To promote the all-round development of youth, youth festivals are organised at the national and state levels. This year, under the Directorate of Sports and Youth Services, Maharashtra State, Pune, the District Sports Officer’s Office, Nashik, will organise the District-Level Youth Festival on November 18, 2025, at Raosaheb Thorat Auditorium, Gangapur Road, Nashik, informed District Sports Officer Mrs. Sunanda Patil through a press release.

The youth festival will include competitive events such as Group Folk Dance, Folk Song, Painting, Poetry Writing, Story Writing, Elocution, and in the Innovation Track – Science Exhibition.

The youth (boys and girls) who win at the district level will be selected for participation in the Divisional-Level Youth Festival.

Young men and women between the ages of 15 and 29 are eligible to participate in the district-level youth festival. The age will be calculated as of January 12, 2026. Participants must attach a birth certificate or valid proof of date of birth as evidence.

District Sports Officer Patil has appealed to as many young men and women from Nashik district as possible to participate in this district-level youth festival.

"To participate in the festival, participants should use the link provided below and register their participation," added Patil.