Pune: Residents Of Kalyani Nagar Demand Walkable Footpaths

In a bid to address the deteriorating state of footpaths in Kalyani Nagar, residents are demanding immediate action from the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC). Uneven and broken sections of the footpaths, coupled with the uncontrolled growth of hawkers, have left pedestrians with limited space to safely traverse the area. Furthermore, unauthorized activities taking place on the footpaths, including late-night gatherings, loud music, and alcohol consumption, have become a source of nuisance for the community.

The presence of street vendors has encroached upon a substantial portion of the footpaths, impeding the safe movement of pedestrians. Monica Sharma, a concerned resident, highlighted the disturbances caused by unauthorized tea and food stalls that attract large crowds day and night. "These gatherings lead to noise pollution and disrupt the sleep of residents. Additionally, the blocked footpaths have resulted in traffic congestion, further inconveniencing the neighborhood," she added.

Rachana Agarwal adds, "Late-night parties, auto wallas gathering, and consuming alcohol on the streets with loud music have become a constant nuisance. We are worried about the fire hazard posed by food stalls with gas cylinders and excessive littering in the area."

She also raised concerns about the poor maintenance of medians, untrimmed trees, and obstructions created by hawkers.

Issues with drain chambers and manholes

"Drain chambers and manholes located below the road surface have become potential sources of flooding during heavy rainfall, further aggravating the problems faced by pedestrians," added another resident, Jaffar Iqbal. He also highlighted haphazardly strewn wires posing tripping hazards and electrical safety concerns.

Aaditya Patil highlighted the severe irregularities in the footpaths, including uneven and broken sections. "These hazards not only hinder pedestrian movement but also increase the risk of accidents, particularly for vulnerable individuals such as children, the elderly, and people with disabilities," Patil said further.

Nilesh Chauvan emphasized that despite repeated complaints to the PMC, no tangible action has been taken to address the footpath issues. "The lack of response has left residents frustrated and unheard, with no apparent resolution in sight," he added. Joining him, Munvir Vastani also pleaded for urgent intervention and a comprehensive plan to repair and maintain the footpaths in Kalyani Nagar.

We attempted to contact Somnath Bankar, Assistant Municipal Commissioner of PMC, but did not receive a response as of the time of releasing this news.