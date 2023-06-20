Pune: Doctor Murders Wife, 2 Children Before Taking Own Life; Suicide Note Cites Wife's Torture | Photo: Representative Image

In a tragic incident that unfolded in Pune's Daund Taluka, a man allegedly took the lives of his wife and two children before ending his own life at Gangasagar Park in Varwand. A suicide note left behind by the man cited his wife's alleged torture as the reason behind his extreme action.

The victims have been identified as Dr. Atul Shivaji Divekar, aged 42, and his wife Pallavi Divekar, aged 35. Their lifeless bodies were discovered hanging inside their home.

Children pushed in well

However, the fate that awaited their two children, Advit Atul Divekar, aged 11, and Vedantika Atul Divekar, aged 7, was even more horrifying. They were reportedly pushed into a deep well called Jagtap well, situated near their residence. The well, with a water depth of approximately 45 feet, posed a significant challenge for authorities involved in the recovery of the children's bodies.

Local authorities, along with concerned citizens, immediately launched efforts to retrieve the bodies from the well. Sub-inspectors Sanjay Nagargoje, Sagar Chavan, Dattatraya Takale, and Hanumant Bhagat have taken charge of the investigation, aiming to uncover the circumstances surrounding this tragic incident.

Dr. Atul Divekar, a veterinary doctor by profession, left a suicide note in which he disclosed his intention to end his own life. He also confessed to the unimaginable act of pushing his innocent children into the depths of the Jagtap well. Pallavi Divekar, the deceased wife, worked as a teacher at Shree Gopinath Madhyamik Vidyalaya, further deepening the profound sorrow felt by the educational community in Varwand.

