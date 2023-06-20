Pune News: 6 Masked Men Vandalise 30 Vehicles In City's Slums; Visuals Surface | FPJ

In a shocking incident that left residents of Pune's Vanshiv slum area astounded, a gang of six individuals, their faces concealed with handkerchiefs, went on a rampage, vandalising a staggering total of 30 vehicles. The incident occurred during the early hours of Tuesday morning, creating a sense of unease and concern among the local community.

Motive Not Discerned Yet

Eyewitnesses reported that the masked culprits swiftly moved through the neighbourhood, systematically targeting parked vehicles. With their faces hidden, it was difficult for the witnesses to identify the perpetrators or discern their motives. The gang broke into the cars, causing extensive damage and leaving the affected owners in distress.

Similar Incident In Taljai

Disturbingly, this is not an isolated event. Just a few days ago, a similar incident took place in the Taljai area of Pune, where several vehicles were also broken into. The repetition of such criminal activities has raised serious questions about the safety and security of parked vehicles in the city.

Manhunt Launched

Authorities have swiftly responded to the incidents, with the Sahakarnagar police taking the lead in investigating the crimes. A manhunt is underway to locate and apprehend the accused individuals. The police are working diligently to gather any available evidence and are urging the public to come forward with any information that could aid in the investigation.