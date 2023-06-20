 Pune News: 6 Masked Men Vandalise 30 Vehicles In City's Slums; Visuals Surface
e-Paper Get App
HomePunePune News: 6 Masked Men Vandalise 30 Vehicles In City's Slums; Visuals Surface

Pune News: 6 Masked Men Vandalise 30 Vehicles In City's Slums; Visuals Surface

Eyewitnesses reported that the masked culprits swiftly moved through the neighbourhood, systematically targeting parked vehicles. With their faces hidden, it was difficult for the witnesses to identify the perpetrators or discern their motives.

Gunwanti ParasteUpdated: Tuesday, June 20, 2023, 02:11 PM IST
article-image
Pune News: 6 Masked Men Vandalise 30 Vehicles In City's Slums; Visuals Surface | FPJ

In a shocking incident that left residents of Pune's Vanshiv slum area astounded, a gang of six individuals, their faces concealed with handkerchiefs, went on a rampage, vandalising a staggering total of 30 vehicles. The incident occurred during the early hours of Tuesday morning, creating a sense of unease and concern among the local community.

Motive Not Discerned Yet

Eyewitnesses reported that the masked culprits swiftly moved through the neighbourhood, systematically targeting parked vehicles. With their faces hidden, it was difficult for the witnesses to identify the perpetrators or discern their motives. The gang broke into the cars, causing extensive damage and leaving the affected owners in distress.

Similar Incident In Taljai

Disturbingly, this is not an isolated event. Just a few days ago, a similar incident took place in the Taljai area of Pune, where several vehicles were also broken into. The repetition of such criminal activities has raised serious questions about the safety and security of parked vehicles in the city.

Manhunt Launched

Authorities have swiftly responded to the incidents, with the Sahakarnagar police taking the lead in investigating the crimes. A manhunt is underway to locate and apprehend the accused individuals. The police are working diligently to gather any available evidence and are urging the public to come forward with any information that could aid in the investigation.

Read Also
Pune: Lack Of Electric And Gas Pyres In Crematoriums Revealed By Citizens' Audit, Sparks Air...
article-image
Follow us on
ADVERTISEMENT

RECENT STORIES

Pune News: 6 Masked Men Vandalise 30 Vehicles In City's Slums; Visuals Surface

Pune News: 6 Masked Men Vandalise 30 Vehicles In City's Slums; Visuals Surface

FPJ Cyber Secure: Gold Jewellery Shop Employee In Pune Falls Victim to Sextortion Scam, Loses ₹7...

FPJ Cyber Secure: Gold Jewellery Shop Employee In Pune Falls Victim to Sextortion Scam, Loses ₹7...

Pune News: Violent Clash Erupts Among Inmates At Yerwada Central Jail, Several Injured

Pune News: Violent Clash Erupts Among Inmates At Yerwada Central Jail, Several Injured

KCR Trying To Expand Base In Maharashtra, Will Not Succeed: NCP Leader Ajit Pawar

KCR Trying To Expand Base In Maharashtra, Will Not Succeed: NCP Leader Ajit Pawar

Pune: Lack Of Electric And Gas Pyres In Crematoriums Revealed By Citizens' Audit, Sparks Air...

Pune: Lack Of Electric And Gas Pyres In Crematoriums Revealed By Citizens' Audit, Sparks Air...