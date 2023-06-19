Pune: Lack Of Electric And Gas Pyres In Crematoriums Revealed By Citizens' Audit, Sparks Air Pollution Concerns

Representative Image | Pixabay

A citizens' audit conducted by the Pune Air Action Hub has shed light on the lack of electric and gas pyres in 40 out of the 80 crematoriums located within the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) limits, leading to air pollution. The audit, carried out by various civil society organizations and individuals concerned about the city's air quality, revealed several deficiencies in the crematoria's amenities.

The Pune Air Action Hub, consisting of concerned citizens, assessed the surveyed crematoria based on multiple criteria. These included the types of pyres used (wood, gas, or electricity), the overall maintenance and cleanliness, the availability of water and clean toilets for men and women, the availability of priests for last rites, the process of obtaining death passes, the provision of information contact numbers for citizens, and other relevant factors.

Key findings

One of the key findings highlighted in the audit was that over 50% of cremations in Pune take place at the Vaikunth Smashanbhoomi, the oldest crematorium in the city. This excessive burden has severely impacted the residents of Navi Peth, where the crematorium is located. The continuous burning of pyres throughout the day and night has resulted in significant air pollution, adversely affecting the households in the surrounding area. The residents, particularly children and the elderly have been suffering from severe health consequences. The situation is further exacerbated by the suboptimal functioning of the Air Pollution Control (APC) systems and concerns about the height of the chimney. The affected residents have approached the High Court, as well as various state and city authorities, seeking a resolution.

Sharmila Deo from Parisar, a member of the Pune Air Action Hub, emphasized the absence of Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) guidelines specifically tailored for crematoria in urban areas. MP Vandana Chavan previously raised this issue in Parliament, prompting a response from the Ministry of Environment, Forest & Climate Change (MoEF&CC) that the CPCB is currently developing such guidelines. Experts believe that these guidelines are crucial, considering that many old crematoria are now surrounded by densely populated residential areas, which bear the brunt of the pollution emitted during cremations.

Sathya Natarajan, another member of the Hub, expressed optimism about the potential for improvement. During the survey, it became apparent that with minor maintenance and immediate interventions, many crematoria could become easily accessible to nearby residents. Natarajan suggested that residents should be encouraged to use the facilities at the crematorium nearest to them.

Shweta Vernekar from Parisar drew attention to the significant shortage of electric furnaces in Pune. She urged the PMC to replace wood-burning furnaces with electric ones to mitigate pollution and its adverse health effects on citizens living near crematoria. Vernekar acknowledged the cultural and religious considerations associated with this transition but emphasized the importance of consistent dialogue and providing accurate information to the public to facilitate a meaningful change in cremation practices.

MP Vandana Chavan steps in

MP Vandana Chavan has received the audit report and has written to the Municipal Commissioner, requesting a meeting to discuss the report's key findings and recommendations alongside the members of the Pune Air Action Hub. Additionally, she has penned a letter to the CPCB, highlighting some technical recommendations related to the issue.

Chavan expressed her concern about the long-standing and troubling issue surrounding the Vaikunth Smashanbhoomi.