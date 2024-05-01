Pune: Ravindra Dhangekar Questions BJP's Failure to Secure Development Funds for City

Pune Lok Sabha candidate of the Congress party, Ravindra Dhangekar, remarked that over the last decade, Pune's development has been hindered. He questioned, "Despite the city boasting 100 corporators, six MLAs, and one MP, with the BJP wielding power both at the center and the state, why hasn't the party secured significant development funds for Pune from the central and state governments?"

He was speaking after the conclusion of the padayatra in the Kasba constituency. A huge crowd of activists and citizens participated in the walk.

BJP's inaction has led to numerous issues: Dhangekar

Dhangekar stated that the Congress party, with the support of allied parties, ushered in a golden era of development for Pune from 1992 to 2017 (excluding the Pune Pattern period). "A development fund of ₹2500 crores was allocated to Pune from the Center through the Jawaharlal Nehru Yojana, significantly contributing to Pune's development. However, since the BJP came to power, Pune has lacked a dedicated advocate for the past 7 years. This inaction by the BJP has led to numerous issues such as traffic congestion, inadequate water supply, environmental problems, and unemployment, causing hardship for Punekars," he added.

Dhangekar also emphasised the need for change and urged citizens to vote for the Congress party by pressing the button next to the symbol of Mahavikas Aghadi and India Aghadi Congress party on May 13.

His padayatra in the Kasba Assembly Constituency commenced from the Mahatma Phule Memorial, with MLA Ravindra Dhangekar walking on foot and engaging with citizens. The walk concluded at Khadakmal Ali in the eastern part of the city.

The padayatra saw the participation of numerous prominent functionaries and activists from the Congress, NCP (SP), Shiv Sena (UBT), and Aam Aadmi Party.