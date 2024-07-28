Pune Railway Station Celebrates 99th Anniversary, Embarks On Centenary Year With Major Development Plans

Pune Railway Station |

Pune Railway Station celebrates its 99th anniversary today, on July 27, 2024.

And entering into 100 th year The first railway station was built in 1856. As train traffic increased, the need for a new station arose. The design for the current building, in the Indo-Saracenic architectural style, was prepared in 1915 by P. Wilson.

After demolishing the old building, the new station was developed by the Great Indian Peninsula Railway and inaugurated on July 27, 1925, by Sir Leslie Wilson, the then Governor of Bombay.

Currently, Pune Railway Station sees over 200 trains passing through it, serving approximately more than 1.5 lakh passengers daily.The Railway Ministry, under the leadership of Ashwini Vaishnaw, has created a comprehensive plan to develop Pune station and three other stations in Pune city to better serve the citizens.

This plan will add glory to the rich history of Pune Station and make it future-ready.