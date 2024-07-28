 Pune Railway Station Celebrates 99th Anniversary, Embarks On Centenary Year With Major Development Plans
e-Paper Get App
HomePunePune Railway Station Celebrates 99th Anniversary, Embarks On Centenary Year With Major Development Plans

Pune Railway Station Celebrates 99th Anniversary, Embarks On Centenary Year With Major Development Plans

Currently, Pune Railway Station sees over 200 trains passing through it, serving approximately more than 1.5 lakh passengers daily.

Kamal MishraUpdated: Sunday, July 28, 2024, 12:54 AM IST
article-image
Pune Railway Station |

Pune Railway Station celebrates its 99th anniversary today, on July 27, 2024.

And entering into 100 th year The first railway station was built in 1856. As train traffic increased, the need for a new station arose. The design for the current building, in the Indo-Saracenic architectural style, was prepared in 1915 by P. Wilson.

Read Also
6-Month-Old Child Kidnapped From Pune Railway Station Rescued From Karnataka's Bijapur; Was Sold For...
article-image

After demolishing the old building, the new station was developed by the Great Indian Peninsula Railway and inaugurated on July 27, 1925, by Sir Leslie Wilson, the then Governor of Bombay.

Read Also
VIDEO: Mentally-Challenged Man Climbs on Roof of Foot Over Bridge at Pune Railway Station; Walks...
article-image

Currently, Pune Railway Station sees over 200 trains passing through it, serving approximately more than 1.5 lakh passengers daily.The Railway Ministry, under the leadership of  Ashwini Vaishnaw, has created a comprehensive plan to develop Pune station and three other stations in Pune city to better serve the citizens.

This plan will add glory to the rich history of Pune Station and make it future-ready.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Pune Railway Station Celebrates 99th Anniversary, Embarks On Centenary Year With Major Development...

Pune Railway Station Celebrates 99th Anniversary, Embarks On Centenary Year With Major Development...

Pune's Ekta Nagar Shopkeepers Demand Compensation For Their Losses: 'Our Business Is Ruined'

Pune's Ekta Nagar Shopkeepers Demand Compensation For Their Losses: 'Our Business Is Ruined'

Another Setback For Ajit Pawar: NCP MLC Babajani Durrani Joins Sharad Pawar’s Faction

Another Setback For Ajit Pawar: NCP MLC Babajani Durrani Joins Sharad Pawar’s Faction

Nashik: Jail Time Of Notorious Khair Smuggler 'Pushpa' Extended

Nashik: Jail Time Of Notorious Khair Smuggler 'Pushpa' Extended

Pune: Kamala Nehru Hospital Doctors Give New Lease Of Life To Preterm Baby

Pune: Kamala Nehru Hospital Doctors Give New Lease Of Life To Preterm Baby