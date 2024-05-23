VIDEO: Mentally-Challenged Man Climbs on Roof of Foot Over Bridge at Pune Railway Station; Walks Casually Near High-Tension Wires |

We often see railway officials rescuing people falling on platforms or below the trains. This time the rescue was, however, a bit difficult as a mentally challenged person climbed onto the FOB (Foot Over Bridge) at Pune Railway Station on Thursday. He can be seen walking on the FoB in a carefree manner without thinking about the potential accident due to high tension wires.

There was a high possibility of an accident due to high tension wires above the railways. However, averting a disaster, he was rescued promptly by Railway Police.

Similar incidents

Earlier this month, a man climbed atop a container train and caught hold of the high tension wires hanging in the air in Bhopal. The victim fell unconscious on the train roof as fumes came out of his body. The sight caught attention of the passengers waiting at the railway platforms.

In another such case, a man died in Vadodara as he climbed a fuel tanker of a Train. He dipped his t-shirt in fuel and started waving it which touched the high tension wire and he was thrown of the tanker. The tanker later caught fire. However, the fire was doused by the fire brigade averting a major disaster.