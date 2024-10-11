Pune: Quick Action By Indrani Balan Foundation & Punit Balan Group Staff Saves Woman's Life At Sinhagad Fort | Facebook

Staff deployed by the Indrani Balan Foundation (IBF) and the Punit Balan Group (PBG) for vigilance and cleanliness at Sinhagad Fort saved a young woman from attempting to end her life. The woman has been handed over to the police, who are conducting further investigations.

The IBF and the PBG have appointed employees to maintain cleanliness and security at important sites such as Sinhagad Fort. On Wednesday, while the employees were on duty at the fort, they noticed the woman’s distressed demeanour. When they inquired about her, she gave vague responses and headed toward Kalyan Darwaza.

The employees immediately alerted the Chandrarang Charitable Trust and other colleagues to monitor her movements.

The young woman climbed a citadel and spent a long time speaking on her mobile phone while crying, raising concerns that she might jump to her death at any moment.

Thanks to the alertness of IBF and PBG employees, forest officials and the police patil arrived at the scene. The woman was detained, and the police are investigating further. Her life was saved due to the prompt action of the IBF and PBG employees, who received praise from citizens at the fort for their service.

PBG President Punit Balan stated, “The presence of mind shown by our employees at Sinhagad Fort saved the life of a young woman. Our objective in deploying these employees is being fulfilled. The work done by our staff is commendable. I praise these employees for preventing her from taking this extreme step. I salute their alertness and thank them.”