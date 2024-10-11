Pune Hit-And-Run: Biker Dies After Being Struck By Speeding Audi Car Near Google Building In Koregaon Park; Accused Driver Held

Pune Hit-And-Run: Biker Dies After Being Struck By Speeding Audi Car Near Google Building In Koregaon Park; Accused Driver Arrested | Representative Image

Pune: A tragic accident took place in Pune when a bike rider lost his life after being struck by an Audi in front of the Google building in Koregaon Park. The hit-and-run incident reportedly occurred around 1:30 am on Friday, with the Audi car colliding with the motorcyclist near the Google office.

Three more people were reportedly injured in the crash. The incident occurred between 1:30 and 1:35 am at Tadi Gutta Chowk, according to an India Today report. First, the Audi collided with a scooter carrying three people, leaving them with minor injuries. Moments later, the same car struck another bike, critically injuring the man.

Following the crash, the victim, a 23-year-old delivery boy, was immediately rushed to a hospital, but he unfortunately succumbed to his injuries. Police then identified the driver using CCTV footage and detained Ayush Pradeep Tayal, a 34-year-old Hadapsar resident, after he fled the scene. The Audi involved in the crashes has been seized. Local police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident.

2 JJB Members Sacked By Maharashtra Govt

In another major development, the Maharashtra government has terminated two members of the Juvenile Justice Board (JJB) in connection with the controversial bail granted to a juvenile accused in the Pune Porsche crash case, officials said.

The decision follows a probe by the state Women and Child Development (WCD) Department, which found members LN Danwade and Kavita Thorat guilty of 'procedural lapses, misconduct, and non-compliance with norms.'

WCD Commissioner Prashant Narnavare confirmed that the state government acted on the panel's July recommendation to terminate the appointments of the two members. The inquiry report accused them of misusing their powers under the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act-2015, prompting the government's action.

About Porsche Hit-And-Run Case

The case, which drew widespread attention, involved a 17-year-old who, while allegedly intoxicated, drove a speeding Porsche and hit two IT professionals, killing them in Pune's Kalyani Nagar on May 19. The controversy erupted after Danwade granted the minor bail on lenient terms, including a 300-word essay on road safety.

Following the national outcry, a WCD committee was formed to investigate the JJB members' conduct. The panel's report highlighted various procedural failures and misconduct, leading to a show-cause notice. With their replies deemed unsatisfactory, the state government took disciplinary action, officially terminating their services on October 8.