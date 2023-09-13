Pune: Punit Balan Group Supports Kashmiri Taekwondo Player Musharaf Qayoom |

Musharaf Qayoom, a Taekwondo player from Kashmir, has secured a contract with the Punit Balan Group from Pune. Under this partnership, he will receive the support needed to advance his promising sports career.







Punit Balan, Chairman of Punit Balan Group, expressed his commitment to nurturing the talent emerging from the valley. Speaking with FPJ, Balan said, "The youth of the Kashmir valley, who grew up in the shadow of terror, is now showing its brilliance in various fields. Punit Balan Group has always stood behind such talented players. Musharaf Qayoom Musharraf Qayyum is sure to make the country and Kashmir proud on the world stage."







Eighteen-year-old Musharaf Qayoom, a native of North Kashmir's Baramulla district, has showcased his remarkable talent from a young age, excelling in numerous competitions spanning from the local to the national level since the age of seven. Boasting a black belt in Taekwondo, Musharaf has secured a bronze medal at the national level and a silver medal at the Junior National Taekwondo Competition.







Notably, he clinched a gold medal in the Khelo India games and amassed 37 gold medals in martial arts.





Recognizing his accomplishments, Balan has extended his support to the budding athlete. Recently, a collaborative agreement was inked to this effect. As per the terms of this agreement, Punit Balan Group pledges to offer Musharaf all the essential assistance required for his participation in national and international competitions.

Read Also Punit Balan's Dahi Handi Extravaganza In Pune Blends Tradition And Glamour

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)