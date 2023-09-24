Pune: Punit Balan Donates Silver Ganesha Idol To Kasba Ganpati |

Businessman and trustee of the Shrimant Bhausaheb Rangari Trust, Punit Balan, donated a silver idol of Lord Ganesha to the village deity, Kasba Ganpati, in Pune. The silver idol was worshipped in a ceremony led by Punit Balan and his wife, Janhavi Dhariwal-Balan, before being handed over to the Mandal President, Shrikant Shete.

Kasba Ganapati, Pune's village deity and one of five manache (revered) Ganeshas, attracts devotees during the Ganeshotsav festival. Punit Balan's gesture aimed to enhance the temple's grandeur. The silver idol was ritually worshipped and installed in the temple. The event was attended by Kasba Ganapati Mandal President Shrikant Shete, fellow trustees, and devotees.

Punit Balan expressed his gratitude, saying, "It is my privilege to have served Lord Ganesha through this silver idol. I hope for future opportunities to continue serving both the deity and the devotees seeking his blessings."

