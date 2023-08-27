Pune: Punit Balan Group Donates Food Van To Sadguru Shankar Maharaj Samadhi Trust |

The Sadguru Shankar Maharaj Samadhi Trust, located in Dhankawadi, has been providing free khichdi prasad to needy students of Savitribai Phule Pune University on a daily basis. To enhance the efficiency of this endeavor, Punit Balan, President of the 'Punit Balan Group,' has generously donated a dedicated 'food van' for transporting the prasad.

This charitable initiative, facilitated by the 'Shri Sadguru Shankar Maharaj Samadhi Trust,' has been serving the community for several years, benefiting approximately 1200 to 1500 students each day. However, the lack of a dedicated vehicle for Prasad distribution had been causing inconvenience.

Recognizing this challenge, entrepreneur Punit Balan stepped forward to offer a solution by providing the essential food van for Prasad transportation. The keys to the van were officially handed over to the trust's management during a ceremony held on Durgashtami last week. The event was graced by the presence of youth entrepreneur Punit Balan, State Vice President of BJP Rajesh Pandey, Trust President Surendra Waikar, Secretary Satish Kokate, Pratap Bhosle, and other dignitaries.

Punit Balan expressed his appreciation for the work conducted by the Sri Sadguru Shankar Maharaj Samadhi Trust, emphasizing the importance of the opportunity to contribute to this noble cause by supporting the efficient distribution of Prasad through the newly donated van.