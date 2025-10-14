Pimpri-Chinchwad: Crime Branch Undergoes Major Reorganisation, New Jurisdictions Announced

Pimpri-Chinchwad Police Commisisonerate (PCPC) | File Photo

Pimpri-Chinchwad: The jurisdiction and structure of the Crime Branch units under the Pimpri-Chinchwad Police Commissionerate (PCPC) have been newly defined. The previously existing structure of 5 units has been modified, and the division has now been made into 4 units. Police sources stated that the objective of this restructuring is to increase administrative efficiency and expedite the process of crime investigation.

Due to this reorganisation, each unit has been assigned responsibility for a specific set of police stations. Police believe that this will bring uniformity to crime investigation in the major industrial belt, like Chakan, Bhosari, and Talegaon. It will allow for greater focus on cases in urban areas like Pimpri, Chinchwad, Sangvi, Hinjawadi, and Wakad.

Additionally, coordination between rural and industrial areas will be strengthened. "Previously, some units had a higher number of police stations under their jurisdiction. Following the new structure, each unit will have balanced responsibility. It will make the investigation faster," said DCP (Crime) Dr Shivaji Pawar.

Previous Structure (Units 1 to 5)

- Unit - 1: Bhosari, MIDC Bhosari, Chikhali, Dapodi Police Stations

- Unit - 2: Pimpri, Nigdi, Chinchwad, and Sant Tukaram Nagar Police Stations

- Unit - 3: Chakan, Mahalunge MIDC, Dighi, and Alandi Police Stations

- Unit - 4: Wakad, Hinjawadi, Sangvi, Kalewadi, and Bavdhan Police Stations

- Unit - 5: Dehu Road, Talegaon, Talegaon MIDC, Shirgaon, Ravet Police Stations

New Structure (Units 1 to 4)

- Unit - 1: Pimpri, Nigdi, Chinchwad, Sant Tukaram Nagar, Dapodi, and Sangvi Police Stations

- Unit - 2: Wakad, Hinjawadi, Kalewadi, Bavdhan, and Ravet Police Stations

- Unit - 3: Bhosari, MIDC Bhosari, Dighi, Chakan, Chakan South (Proposed), and Alandi Police Stations

- Unit - 4: Dehu Road, Talegaon Dabhade, Talegaon MIDC, Shirgaon, Chikhli, North Mahalunge MIDC (Proposed), Mahalunge MIDC Police Stations.