 Maharashtra's Karad Celebrates Amitabh Bachchan’s 83rd Birthday With 24-Hour Singing Marathon - PHOTOS
The celebration began at midnight with a cake-cutting ceremony, followed by the recital of the inspiring poem "Agneepath, Agneepath." The group's theme song, "Ek Dusre Se Karte Hain Pyaar Hum," added an emotional note to the beginning of the festival. From midnight till dawn, 35 singers performed continuously.

Rambhau JagtapUpdated: Tuesday, October 14, 2025, 01:26 PM IST
article-image
Maharashtra's Karad Celebrates Amitabh Bachchan’s 83rd Birthday With 24-Hour Singing Marathon - PHOTOS | Sourced

On the occasion of Amitabh Bachchan’s 83rd birthday (October 11), the Amitabh Bachchan Premi Group in Karad organised a unique, record-breaking, and unforgettable event: singing songs of the megastar for 24 hours.

Starting exactly at midnight on Friday, the musical marathon continued non-stop for 24 hours until the following midnight. Throughout the day and night, Karad city resonated with songs, dialogues, film anecdotes and celebrations centred around Bachchan’s cinematic legacy. Many artists expressed that this festival gave truly deserving performers a valuable platform to showcase their talent.

More than 125 artists from Karad, Satara and Sangli districts participated in the marathon, presenting over 250 songs from Bachchan’s films. The grand event took place in a hotel, where thousands of music lovers gathered to witness the spectacle.

The celebration began at midnight with a cake-cutting ceremony, followed by the recital of the inspiring poem “Agneepath, Agneepath.” The group’s theme song, “Ek Dusre Se Karte Hain Pyaar Hum,” added an emotional note to the beginning of the festival. From midnight till dawn, 35 singers performed continuously.

Between 6 am and noon, groups like Saathiya Sangeet Premi Group, Ragamanziri, Swarsaj, and Royal Karaoke Singing Group presented soulful renditions of Bachchan’s songs.

At noon, another cake was cut to celebrate the birthday, followed by the felicitation of the programme’s sponsors. Later, groups such as Saaj Aur Awaaz, Swarsadhana Group, Karaoke Singing Club Karad, and the city’s oldest and most renowned Mohammed Rafi Singing Club mesmerised the audience with their performances.

In the evening, artists from Kampa Academy, Kishore Kumar Fan Club, and Swarsanskar Music Academy performed a series of songs, captivating the audience completely.

After 11 pm, the top six singers of the day elevated the concert’s atmosphere even further with their stunning performances. Finally, at midnight, Bachchan’s birthday was celebrated once again, marking the grand conclusion of the 24-hour musical marathon.

A 24-Hour Canvas Painting Tribute

Parallel to the musical festival, art professor Satish Upalavikar created another record by painting an 83-foot-long canvas depicting the life and journey of Amitabh Bachchan.

This unique combination of 24-hour live singing and 83-foot live painting is the first of its kind in the country. Efforts are already underway to convey this achievement directly to Amitabh Bachchan himself.

Venue Decorated with Bachchan’s Legacy

The hotel was transformed into a world of Amitabh Bachchan. Every corner of the venue radiated the aura of his films. The backdrop on stage displayed scenes and images from his iconic movies.

Under the concept “Songs of Bachchan,” special emphasis was given to films where Bachchan himself performed as a playback singer.

Walls, pillars, and entrances were adorned with stunning photographs capturing his many cinematic moods. Giant cutouts from classics like Deewaar, Sholay, Don, Sharabi, Silsila, Agneepath, Mukaddar Ka Sikandar, and Kabhi Kabhie were placed throughout the hall—creating popular selfie points for visitors.

