651 Malnourished Children Identified In Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar; Administration Acts Fast

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A total of 651 malnourished children have been identified in the district. The district administration has resolved to bring these children out of the clutches of malnutrition and make the district completely malnutrition-free by November 14, Children’s Day.

District Collector Deelip Swami has outlined a five-point programme to achieve this goal, with coordinated efforts from the Women and Child Welfare, Health, Rural Development, and Revenue departments.

Swami interacted with officers at the village, taluka, sub-division, and district levels through an audio-video system, issuing directives to ensure the programme's success. Resident Deputy District Collector Janardan Vidhate was also present.

The malnourished children identified in the district are distributed as follows: Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar taluka – 80, Kannad – 28, Phulambri – 61, Sillod – 95, Soygaon – 60, Gangapur – 100, Paithan – 128, Vaijapur – 38, Khuldabad – 61.

A structured programme has been draughted:

October 16: Officers and staff will adopt the children after taking stock in the villages.

October 17: A cleanliness drive will be conducted.

October 28: Dignitaries will distribute nutritious food to the children.

November 3–4: Health check-ups for all children will be carried out.

November 7: Parents will receive counselling on nutritious diets, health care, and personal hygiene.

The administration aims for full implementation of these activities to ensure that all identified children receive proper care and nutrition by Children’s Day.