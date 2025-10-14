Pune: PMRDA To Undertake ₹558-Crore Road Projects To Ease Traffic In Chakan Industrial Area

Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority (PMRDA) Akurdi Office | File Photo

Pune: Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority (PMRDA) is set to take on road projects worth ₹558.12 crore in the Chakan industrial area to ease traffic congestion, officials announced on Monday. The road construction projects will be a total of 40.74 km in length.

Recently, a protest was held by Chakan residents who were joined by Shirur MP Dr Amol Kolhe, former MP Shivajirao Adhalrao Patil, and MLA Babaji Kale. The protest was due to traffic congestion issues persisting in the area despite so many industries existing in the Chakan MIDC.

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister and Pune Guardian Minister Ajit Pawar has made multiple early morning Sunday visits to this area. He had reviewed the traffic situation, listened to problems, and directed the PMRDA to expedite the planned projects to resolve the traffic congestion problems.

PMRDA Metropolitan Commissioner Yogesh Mhase said, "PMRDA has already expedited the road works in the Chakan industrial belt. Six road stretches, covering a total length of 17.69 km and costing ₹196.50 crore, have been approved by the Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis. CM also serves as the chairperson of PMRDA. Those tenders are currently under technical scrutiny following tender finalisation."

Six Approved Road Stretches under PMRDA:

- Dehu Gaon to Yelwadi: 2.5 km road estimated at ₹104 crore

- Kohinde Phata to Kadus Gaothan: 5.6 km stretch costing ₹20 crore

- Kadus Gaothan to Kiwale: 5.5 km road valued at ₹20 crore

- Dhamane Phata to Koye: 2 km section worth ₹8 crore

- Bhose to Wadgaon Ghenand: 1.2 km stretch estimated at ₹5 crore

- Kiwale to Ambethan: 0.89 km road pegged at ₹3.5 crore

According to officials, on October 8, PMRDA floated tenders for seven additional road projects covering a total of 17.7 km at an estimated ₹100.14 crore. These all were aimed at easing traffic congestion near the central Chakan junction. These include two 4 km stretches on either side of the Pune–Nashik Road leading to Alandi Phata on Alandi Road (₹20 crore each), a 2.5 km segment from Kuruli Phata to Nighoje (₹15.5 crore), a 1.7 km stretch between Chikhali and Moi (₹13.42 crore), a two km road from Khalumbre to MIDC Phase II (₹12.5 crore), a two km route from Charholi Khurd to Markal Road (₹12 crore), and a 1.5 km stretch from Nighoje to Chakan MIDC (₹6.72 crore).

In parallel development, the metropolitan authority has accelerated land acquisition for four more roads spanning 5.35 km and has allocated ₹261.48 crore for the purpose. These include a 2.5 km section of Medankarwadi Road from Bangla Wasti Chowk to Rase Phata (₹111.75 crore), a 0.75 km western bypass linking the Pune–Nashik Highway, Chakan MIDC Phase 5, and Talegaon MIDC to the old Mumbai–Pune Highway (₹91.68 crore), a 1.2 km Nanekarwadi Road stretch connecting the Sany Company area to Samruddhi CNG Pump (₹33.40 crore), and a 0.9 km segment from Talegaon–Chakan Highway linking Hingane Chowk to Chakan Industrial Area Phase 3 (₹24.65 crore).

To eliminate obstructions along these routes, PMRDA has already cleared 428 illegal structures across the Chakan region.