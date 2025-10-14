Caught On Camera: Thief Walks Into Grocery Shop In Pune's Warje, Snatches Woman's Gold Chain; NCP-SP Supriya Sule Raises Safety Concern | Video Screengrab

Along with koyta (machete) attacks, cases of chain-snatching are also on the rise in Pune. NCP-SP Working President and Baramati MP Supriya Sule shared CCTV footage of one such incident that took place in the Warje area of the city on Monday evening.

Watch Video:

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Sule wrote, "This video is from Warje, Pune, in the Baramati Lok Sabha constituency. This is another example of how criminals get away with it..! This picture is very unfortunate and disappointing for a city like Pune. I request that the Pune Police Commissioner take this incident seriously. Those who commit crimes in such a manner must be brought to book."

As seen in the video, a man wearing a cap and mask entered a grocery shop at around 10 pm on October 10. He asked one of the two women present at the shop to give him a milk packet. When he began taking out money from his wallet, one of the women started scrolling on her phone. Taking advantage of this, the man snatched her chain and ran. The two women ran behind him, but he escaped swiftly.

In another recent incident, a senior citizen lost her gold chain while walking near Kamala Nehru Garden, close to Prabhat Road. The police are examining CCTV footage to trace the suspects.