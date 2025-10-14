 Caught On Camera: Thief Walks Into Grocery Shop In Pune's Warje, Snatches Woman's Gold Chain; NCP-SP Supriya Sule Raises Safety Concern
e-Paper Get App
HomePuneCaught On Camera: Thief Walks Into Grocery Shop In Pune's Warje, Snatches Woman's Gold Chain; NCP-SP Supriya Sule Raises Safety Concern

Caught On Camera: Thief Walks Into Grocery Shop In Pune's Warje, Snatches Woman's Gold Chain; NCP-SP Supriya Sule Raises Safety Concern

As seen in the video, a man wearing a cap and mask entered a grocery shop at around 10 pm on October 10. He asked one of the two women present at the shop to give him a milk packet

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, October 14, 2025, 09:58 AM IST
article-image
Caught On Camera: Thief Walks Into Grocery Shop In Pune's Warje, Snatches Woman's Gold Chain; NCP-SP Supriya Sule Raises Safety Concern | Video Screengrab

Along with koyta (machete) attacks, cases of chain-snatching are also on the rise in Pune. NCP-SP Working President and Baramati MP Supriya Sule shared CCTV footage of one such incident that took place in the Warje area of the city on Monday evening.

Watch Video:

Read Also
Container Truck Catches Fire Near Khed Shivapur; Driver Averts Major Chaos On Pune-Bengaluru Highway...
article-image

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Sule wrote, "This video is from Warje, Pune, in the Baramati Lok Sabha constituency. This is another example of how criminals get away with it..! This picture is very unfortunate and disappointing for a city like Pune. I request that the Pune Police Commissioner take this incident seriously. Those who commit crimes in such a manner must be brought to book."

As seen in the video, a man wearing a cap and mask entered a grocery shop at around 10 pm on October 10. He asked one of the two women present at the shop to give him a milk packet. When he began taking out money from his wallet, one of the women started scrolling on her phone. Taking advantage of this, the man snatched her chain and ran. The two women ran behind him, but he escaped swiftly.

FPJ Shorts
Pune: Sugar Mills Told To Protect Cane Cutters From Leopard Attacks As Crushing Season Begins In Junnar
Pune: Sugar Mills Told To Protect Cane Cutters From Leopard Attacks As Crushing Season Begins In Junnar
'He Was Trying To Sleep Next To Me... Somehow Passed Night': Discomforted Woman Shares Horrifying Experience On Varanasi Passenger Train; WATCH
'He Was Trying To Sleep Next To Me... Somehow Passed Night': Discomforted Woman Shares Horrifying Experience On Varanasi Passenger Train; WATCH
Mumbai Metro 2B Progress Update: Phase 1 Connecting Mandale To Chembur's Diamond Garden Set For December Launch, Phase 2 By Mid 2026
Mumbai Metro 2B Progress Update: Phase 1 Connecting Mandale To Chembur's Diamond Garden Set For December Launch, Phase 2 By Mid 2026
LG Electronics IPO Makes Blockbuster Debut, Investors Reap Big Gains On Listing Day
LG Electronics IPO Makes Blockbuster Debut, Investors Reap Big Gains On Listing Day
Read Also
Pune: PMC Hosts Diwali Savings Bazaar Showcasing Products By Women Self-Help Groups
article-image

In another recent incident, a senior citizen lost her gold chain while walking near Kamala Nehru Garden, close to Prabhat Road. The police are examining CCTV footage to trace the suspects.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Pune: Sugar Mills Told To Protect Cane Cutters From Leopard Attacks As Crushing Season Begins In...

Pune: Sugar Mills Told To Protect Cane Cutters From Leopard Attacks As Crushing Season Begins In...

Pimpri-Chinchwad: Drunk Driver Arrested After Damaging Property Inside Chakan Traffic Division...

Pimpri-Chinchwad: Drunk Driver Arrested After Damaging Property Inside Chakan Traffic Division...

Pune: PMRDA To Undertake ₹558-Crore Road Projects To Ease Traffic In Chakan Industrial Area

Pune: PMRDA To Undertake ₹558-Crore Road Projects To Ease Traffic In Chakan Industrial Area

Pimpri-Chinchwad: Crime Branch Undergoes Major Reorganisation, New Jurisdictions Announced

Pimpri-Chinchwad: Crime Branch Undergoes Major Reorganisation, New Jurisdictions Announced

Cybercriminals Target Shoppers With Fake Links & Cashback Offers: Pimpri-Chinchwad Police Warn...

Cybercriminals Target Shoppers With Fake Links & Cashback Offers: Pimpri-Chinchwad Police Warn...