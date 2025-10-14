Pimpri-Chinchwad: Drunk Driver Arrested After Damaging Property Inside Chakan Traffic Division Office | Representational Image I File

Pimpri-Chinchwad: A highly intoxicated driver has been arrested after allegedly creating a scene of chaos and destruction inside the Chakan Traffic Division. The Chakan area falls within the limits of the Pimpri-Chinchwad Commissionerate (PCPC). The incident, which occurred late Saturday night, resulted in damage to official government property.

A police-issued laptop and a printer were damaged. This resulted in a case being registered on Sunday at the Mahalunge MIDC Police Station. The accused has been booked for obstructing public duty and damaging property against the accused.

The accused driver has been identified as Ganesh Jaywant Kawad (46, Nashik). Mahalunge MIDC Police have arrested him. He was initially detained by a patrolling unit following reports of reckless driving and suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol. He was brought to the Chakan Traffic Division's office. However, upon being brought to the office for further formalities and a mandatory medical examination, the accused became aggressive. He started being completely uncooperative with the officers on duty.

In a sudden and violent fit, he reportedly lashed out, attacking the office's furniture and electronic devices placed at the main desk. The primary damage reported was to a desktop computer monitor and a nearby printer. It made the equipment temporarily unusable.

Police officials stated that the estimated value of the damaged property is currently being assessed. A senior officer confirmed the details, stating, "We followed all standard protocols in apprehending the individual. But his violent reaction caused substantial damage to operational equipment."