 Pune: Two Killed, One Critically Injured In Head-On Collision Between PMPML Bus & Motorcycle In Katraj Ghat
FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, October 14, 2025, 01:40 PM IST
Pune: A horrific accident in the Old Katraj Ghat area of Pune claimed the lives of two people and left one woman seriously injured early Tuesday morning. The collision, which occurred around 8:40 am near the Bhilarewadi turn, involved a Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Limited (PMPML) bus and a two-wheeler. Police officials from the Ambegaon Police Station confirmed the fatalities.

The victims, who were travelling on the Hero Honda Passion Pro motorcycle with registration number MH12 FB 0348, were identified as Akash Ramdas Gogawale (29, Sasewadi) and Anushka Prakash Wadkar (27). Both died on the spot. A third rider, Neha Kailas Gogawale (20), sustained serious injuries in the impact and was immediately rushed to Bharati Hospital. She is currently receiving treatment. Authorities have classified her condition as critical.

The PMPML bus with registration number MH14 HU 6432 was being driven by Sudhir Dilip Konde (42, Pune). Following the devastating incident, the police detained the bus driver at the scene. He was taken into custody and is undergoing a mandatory medical examination as part of the legal proceedings. The police are working to determine the exact sequence of events that led to the fatal head-on crash on the winding ghat road.

Police officials have registered a case and are collecting evidence. Ambegaon Police are investigating the matter further.

