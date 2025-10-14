 Pimpri-Chinchwad: Fire Breaks Out At Nehru Nagar Stadium, Goods Seized By Destroyed - VIDEOS
FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, October 14, 2025, 11:47 AM IST
article-image
Pimpri-Chinchwad: Fire Breaks Out At Nehru Nagar Stadium, Goods Seized By Destroyed - VIDEOS | Video Screengrab

Pimpri-Chinchwad: A large fire broke out early Tuesday morning at the Nehru Nagar Stadium in Pimpri-Chinchwad. It destroyed a massive amount of material that had been seized by the Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC). The blaze started around 6:00 am at the open-air storage site used by the civic body. Fortunately, there were no injuries or deaths reported in the incident.

Watch Videos:

The PCMC Fire Brigade was quickly notified about the fire. Firefighters immediately rushed their equipment to the stadium grounds and worked fast to tackle the huge flames. Their rapid response was effective. They were able to put out the entire fire within just fifteen minutes. This quick action stopped the flames from causing any further damage or spreading outside the area where the materials were stored.

The items that caught fire were primarily the goods and temporary structures seized by the PCMC’s team during drives against illegal street stalls and encroachments. The local stadium is one of the many open spaces across the city where the PCMC temporarily keeps these confiscated items and debris. Because of the nature of the storage, a large pile of varied materials was available to burn. It led to the large plume of smoke and fire seen early this morning.

Officials have started a full investigation to find the exact source of the fire. At this time, it is still unknown what caused the material to catch fire. The police and fire brigade are looking into all possibilities. It includes verifying whether the incident was accidental or if someone deliberately started the blaze. Authorities confirmed that no casualties occurred.

