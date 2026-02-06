Pawar Family Chooses Baramati For Ajit Pawar Memorial

Pune: Sharad Pawar Leads Family Meet To Plan Grand Memorial For Late Ajit Pawar, Rohit Pawar To Discuss About Plane Accident Post-Feb 9 | Sourced

Pune: A meeting chaired by Sharad Pawar on Thursday, and attended by Jai Pawar, the younger son of the late Ajit Pawar, reportedly finalised Vidya Pratishthan in Baramati as the site for a memorial, even as political discussions also figured during the deliberations.

Others present at the meeting included Pratibha Pawar, Shriniwas Pawar, Rajendra Pawar, Rohit Pawar, Ranjit Pawar and several trustees of Vidya Pratishthan. Interacting with the media after the meeting, Rohit Pawar said, “Ajit Pawar Saheb has always been the focal point of our family. His work has been significant from both political and social perspectives, and whenever the family faced difficulties, he stood firmly by us.”

He further said, “It is the opinion of all of us that a grand memorial in Ajit Dada's name should be built there. Discussions were held regarding a location where people can easily visit and pay their respects. Since Kaka’s (Ajit Pawar) political career spanned 35–40 years, the people and the family desire that a high-quality museum should also be built.

“Discussions took place regarding whether this should be within Baramati city or elsewhere. A proper decision will be made in the coming days, and an announcement will follow,” Rohit Pawar added.

Regarding the crash, Pawar said, “What happened on the plane? How did it happen? This can be spoken clearly only after February 9. We are gathering information. As the Pawar family, and as citizens of Maharashtra, we expect that the doubts and unanswered questions in people's minds will receive the right answers.”

Rohit Pawar said all MLAs, workers and office-bearers as well as the Pawar family want Sunetra Pawar to be national president of the NCP.

He also said that Sunetra Pawar will herself speak on the merger of the NCP and NCP (SP) after the mourning period following Ajit Pawar's death on January 28 is over.

Rohit Pawar appealed to voters in the 12 districts going to zilla parishad elections to support the NCP by remembering Ajit Pawar and carrying forward his ideology.

