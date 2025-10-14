Nanded: SRTMUN Youth Festival Showcases 1,500 Students In Grand Cultural Extravaganza | Sourced

Nanded: The vibrant Youth Festival of Swami Ramanand Teerth Marathwada University (SRTMUN), Nanded, which began on Sunday, continued to captivate audiences with a colourful blend of art, music, and drama across multiple stages. Around 1,500 students from 85 colleges under the university are participating in 30 cultural events, showcasing the diversity and creativity of young talent.

The Krantiveer Birsa Munda Stage came alive on Monday with a mesmerising Lavani performance, celebrating Maharashtra’s traditional folk dance. From classical Lavani to seated renditions, students impressed spectators with their energy, grace, and expression. While female participants dazzled with their vibrant acts, several enthusiastic male performers added a unique charm to the showcase.

Popular Lavani numbers such as “Parwal Ghumtay Kas Aagabai”, “Aho Sanga Raya Sanga Mi Kashi Diste”, and “Kunya Gavach Aal Pahkru” echoed across the venue, drawing thunderous applause and cheers from the packed audience. Participants from colleges spanning all four districts under SRTMUN turned the stage into a grand celebration of rhythm, tradition, and cultural pride.

The event was graced by dignitaries, including Vice-Chancellor Dr Manohar Chaskar, Pro-Vice-Chancellor Dr Ashok Mahajan, and Management Council Member Dr D. N. More, along with several faculty members who were present to encourage the young performers.

While mimicry acts and one-act plays kept audiences entertained on Stage 2, the air was filled with the sounds of classical percussion and instrumental music on Stage 3. The Western group singing competition added a lively modern rhythm to the festivities.

Simultaneously, Stage 4 hosted elocution and debate contests, and Stage 5 came alive with creative expressions through on-the-spot photography, mehndi, painting, and poster-making competitions.

The festival enters its third day on Tuesday with an equally exciting lineup. Stage 1 will showcase folk and tribal dances along with the much-awaited Jalsa. Stage 2 will feature classical dance, mimicry, and one-act plays, while Stage 3 will resonate with soulful group and classical singing. Stage 4 will see storytelling and debate contests, and Stage 5 will highlight artistic creativity through clay modelling, rangoli, and design competitions, reflecting the immense enthusiasm and talent of the region’s youth.