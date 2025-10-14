Pune: Case Filed Against MNS Students' Wing Members For Storming ABVP Office Over Poster Dispute | X @ABVPVoice

Pune: Police have registered a case against some members of the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) students' wing after they allegedly barged into the ABVP's office following a dispute over posters at a college in Pune city, officials said.

The accused allegedly tried to create a ruckus by locking the office of the RSS-affiliated Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) in Sadashiv Peth area on Monday afternoon, they said.

According to the police, some posters with the message to "boycott" MNS students' wing were put up at some places in the Wadia College.

The posters had a mention of the ABVP. "Following this, some members of the MNS students' wing barged into the ABVP office in Sadashiv Peth and tried to create a ruckus," a Pune police official said.

A case has been registered under relevant provisions against some members of the MNS students' wing, the official said.

An ABVP member said that an unidentified person put up posters in the Wadia College in the name of their outfit.

"Following the incident, we had a discussion with the MNS students' wing members, but since they wanted to do some stunt, they barged into the ABVP office and tried to create a ruckus," he claimed.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)