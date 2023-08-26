Pune: Loni Kalbhor Police Apprehend 6, Including Woman & Transgender Person, for Abduction & Robbery Case | representative pic/ IANS

Pune: The Loni Kalbhor police have apprehended six individuals, including a woman and a transgender person, for their involvement in an abduction and robbery case where Rs 20 lakh in cash and gold worth Rs 2 lakh were stolen from a veterinary doctor. The victim, Dr. Pradeep Maruti Jadhav from Bhekrai Nagar in Fursungi, filed a complaint with the Loni Kalbhor police station.

Among those arrested are Rahul Dattu Nikam (27) from Indapur, Pune, and his girlfriend, Vidya Nitin Khaldkar (35) from Dhagemala, Kurduwadi Road, Barshi, Solapur. They were joined by Rahul's associates: Mauli alias Gyandev Mahadev Kshirsagar, Nitin Balu Jadhav, Suhas Sadhu Markad, and Santosh Dhondiba Gonjari, also known as Rani Patil (transgender). The police's efforts led to these arrests and the recovery of evidence. The seized items include a total of Rs 22.55 lakh, a Renault Kwid model car used in the crime, a Bajaj motorcycle, a sport bike, the complainant's broken mobile phone, six mobile phones used by the accused, gold jewelry, and Rs 12 lakh in cash.

Called on pretext of unwell dogs

According to the Loni Kalbhor police, Dr. Pradeep Jadhav, a veterinary doctor, resides in Bhekrai Nagar with his second wife while his divorce case with his first wife is in progress. The incident unfolded on August 9 when an unknown caller informed him that his dogs were unwell and asked him to come to a remote spot in Wadki. Subsequently, he was abducted by individuals in a numberless plate vehicle and taken to a forest area in Waghapur. There, he was beaten and informed that his wife and brother-in-law had conspired to have him killed.

Dr. Jadhav has two wives, and a divorce case involving his first wife is pending in court. The police revealed, "The court has ordered the doctor to pay alimony of Rs 25 lakh to his first wife. To pay this amount, the doctor had arranged and kept the money at home." During this time, his second wife was visiting her family in Barshi. It was there that Vidya Nitin Khaldkar, her sister-in-law, learned about the money at the doctor's residence. Vidya, who is in a relationship with Rahul Nikam, initiated a plan to rob the doctor. The abduction was executed by Rahul Nikam and his associates, with Vidya's indirect involvement due to her familial connection to the victim.

