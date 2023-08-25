Pune: BJP Mahila Aghadi Protests Deteriorating City Roads, Slams PMC |

Amidst growing concerns about the deteriorating road conditions in Pune city, BJP Mahila Aghadi organized a protest on Friday. Archana Patil, Pune city president of BJP Mahila Aghadi, strongly criticized the Pune Municipal Corporation administration for its apparent inaction, which has resulted in citizens suffering due to potholes and a rising number of fatal accidents.

Patil voiced her concerns while addressing the protest, which aimed to draw attention to the pressing issue of potholes in the city. The event was held under the guidance of BJP's Pune City President, Dhiraj Ghate, and led by Mahila Aghadi President Archana Patil.

Notable attendees at the protest included Saraswati Shendge, Archana Musale, Jyoti Kalamkar, Manisha Kadam, Rajarshi Shilimkar, Manjushree Khardekar, Manjusha Nagpure, Swati Lokhande, Ujwala Jangle, Mukta Jagtap, as well as office bearers Kanchan Kumbare, Asha Bibwe, Reshma Syed, Rani Kamble, and numerous other members.

Patil's statement highlighted the administration's lack of action despite the widespread presence of potholes throughout the city. "Delays in road repair work orders due to issues with new software have exacerbated the situation, while contracts with some contractors have been approved at significantly reduced rates, raising concerns about the quality of the work," she added. Patil emphasized that such substandard practices put the lives of citizens at risk and held the administration accountable for its negligence.

