Empowering Women's Health: Pune City Police Launches 'Arogyavati Bhava' Initiative

Pune: Recognising the pivotal role of women in families' resilience, the Pune City Police Commissionerate has launched the 'Arogyavati Bhava' initiative to promote self-awareness among women. In collaboration with Ruby Hall Clinic, the initiative, led by Police Commissioner Retesh Kumaarr and Joint Commissioner of Police Sandeep Karnik, organised meticulous medical camps for women residing in Shivajinagar Police Colony and Swargate Police Colony.

These camps garnered active participation from nearly 400 police families, leading to thorough medical assessments by esteemed professionals from Ruby Hall Clinic. Subsequent comprehensive medical evaluations, guidance, and prescriptions, if needed, were provided to participants. The 'Arogyavati Bhava' initiative, initiated by the Pune City Police Commissionerate, aims to empower and educate women within the community, emphasizing the paramount significance of their health and well-being. These endeavors align with the police department's commitment to foster a healthier and more informed society.

