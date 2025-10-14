Cybercriminals Target Shoppers With Fake Links & Cashback Offers: Pimpri-Chinchwad Police Warn ‘Think Before You Click’

Cybercriminals Target Shoppers With Fake Gift Links & Cashback Offers: Pimpri-Chinchwad Police Warn ‘Think Before You Click’ | Canva AI

Pimpri-Chinchwad: Within some days one of the biggest and one of the most awaited festivals, Diwali, will begin. With the upcoming festival, the whole country is in an atmosphere of shopping, from markets to online platforms. Social media is abuzz with many offers, which include sales. With online media doing their best to attract customers, so are cyber thieves doing their best to attract victims.

According to the officials within the Pimpri-Chinchwad Police Department, cybercriminals have become active. They are engaged in defrauding citizens with lures like ‘Gift Links’, ‘Cashback’, and ‘Bumper Offers’. Past experience shows that the cyber thieves’ business thrives during the festive season. Against this backdrop, the Pimpri-Chinchwad Cyber Police Station has warned citizens. “Think before you click on every link, otherwise the sweetness of Diwali can turn sour!” said the police.

Police said that the Diwali period is 'business boom season' for cyber thieves. When citizens are engrossed in the desire for online shopping, gift offers, and cashback, criminals exploit this very mindset. Last year during Diwali, hundreds of citizens fell victim to online fraud. The messages regarding ‘Gift Coupons’, ‘Cashback’, and ‘Loan Approval’ received during Diwali are 90% suspicious.

Police investigation has revealed that the thieves duped people through 17 different methods. In this online shopping, fake gift links and fraud in the name of ‘KYC Update’ were prominent. This year too, a significant increase in cybercrime complaints has been registered since October.

Fraud in the Name of KYC Update & Bank Alerts

During the festive season, cyber thieves send messages like ‘Your bank account will be closed’ or ‘Your KYC is incomplete’ and demand the citizens' OTP and card information. Out of fear of their bank account being closed during the festive period, citizens fall into the thieves’ trap. The citizens go on to lose their savings by providing them with the OTP and other details. A police official said, "Some gangs conduct money transactions by tempting people with ‘Reward Points’, ‘Loan Approval’, or the promise of ‘Doubling Investments’. Many gangs operate from Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, and Haryana, while others run fake sites from abroad using VPNs."

Fake Websites & False Gift Links

According to police, it has also been observed that cybercriminals create fake websites of famous companies like Amazon and Flipkart. They lure people with huge discounts and take online payments. After payment, neither is the order received nor is a refund provided. Similarly, as soon as citizens click on links in messages like ‘Get Diwali Bonus Gift Hampers’ or ‘Win ₹5000 Cashback’, malware is installed on their mobile phones, which steals banking information. As a result, the bank account is emptied within minutes.

Due to this, the police have launched a ‘Cyber Safe Diwali’ campaign. Public awareness posters, informational videos, and warning messages are being circulated on social media. Awareness sessions are also being organised in schools, colleges, banks, and housing societies in the city.

What Not to Do

- Do not click on any unknown or suspicious link or message.

- Do not share OTP, bank details, or card numbers with anyone.

- Only make purchases from official websites or apps.

- If you suspect fraud, report it to the 1930 helpline or cybercrime.gov.in.

DCP (Crime) Dr Shivaji Pawar said, “The Diwali period is the most favourite time for cybercriminals. Citizens must verify the source before trusting any offer or link. Cybercrime is not just a technical problem but an issue of social responsibility. Every citizen needs to exercise caution. Awareness is the strongest safety shield.”