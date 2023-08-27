Pune: Resident Association Raises Alarm Over Missing Number Plates In Koregaon Park And Kalyani Nagar |

The Kalyani Nagar Residents' Association has highlighted a growing issue in specific areas of Pune, particularly Koregaon Park and Kalyani Nagar. The matter at hand involves a trend where individuals are deliberately removing or concealing the rear number plates on their bikes and vehicles.

This worrying practice carries severe implications for road safety and law enforcement, prompting residents to urgently call for action from the relevant authorities, the letter submitted by the residents to the traffic division added.

The primary reason behind these actions appears to be evading traffic violations and fines. However, the consequences of this behavior extend far beyond mere monetary penalties, with potential risks to public safety and accountability, the letter highlighted.

The association has expressed serious concerns regarding the escalating frequency of this practice. It has come to their attention that an increasing number of vehicles on the streets of these areas now operate without visible number plates, making it difficult to monitor, regulate, and enforce traffic rules effectively.

The association highlighted the following consequences of the action in the letter submitted to the traffic division:

Traffic Violations and Law Enforcement Challenges: Properly displayed number plates are indispensable for law enforcement agencies to identify vehicles involved in traffic violations, accidents, or criminal activities. Without visible number plates, it becomes difficult to hold responsible parties accountable.

Hit-and-Run Incidents: In accidents involving vehicles without visible number plates, it becomes nearly impossible for witnesses or law enforcement to identify the fleeing vehicle. This hampers the investigation process and may allow hit-and-run perpetrators to escape justice.

Difficulty in Tracing Stolen Vehicles: Stolen vehicles often have their number plates changed or removed to avoid detection. This makes it challenging for law enforcement agencies to identify and recover stolen vehicles.

Reduced Accountability: Visible number plates help ensure accountability on the road. When drivers know they can be identified, they are more likely to follow traffic rules and drive responsibly.

Inefficiency in Traffic Management: Traffic management systems, including cameras and automated toll collection, rely on clear number plate visibility to function effectively. Inadequate number plates can lead to errors and inefficiencies in these systems.

Challenges in Parking and Permit Enforcement: In areas where parking permits are required or specific zones are designated for certain vehicles, the lack of proper number plates can result in misuse and unauthorized parking.

Obstructed Emergency Response: In case of accidents or emergencies, quick identification of vehicles is essential for emergency responders. Impaired visibility of number plates can delay response times and exacerbate the situation.

Public Safety Concerns: Vehicles without visible number plates can create a sense of insecurity among the public, as it becomes difficult to distinguish between legally registered vehicles and those potentially involved in illicit activities.

Evasion of Legal Consequences: Individuals might remove or obscure number plates with the intention of evading traffic fines, toll payments, or other legal consequences, undermining the fairness and effectiveness of the legal system.

Negative Impact on Civic Order: The lack of visible number plates can contribute to a sense of lawlessness on the roads, eroding civic order and respect for rules.

The association suggested increased patrolling in these areas, public awareness campaigns, and stricter penalties for those found guilty of tampering with or removing their number plates.

Monica Sharma, a resident residing in areas like Koregaon Park, stated, "The issue of missing or obscured number plates on vehicles is alarming. This reckless behavior not only defies road rules but also endangers our safety. It's vital for the Traffic Department to take immediate and stringent action. Clear number plates are essential for accountability and accident investigations. I urge the department to engage in proactive measures, conduct awareness drives, and implement strict penalties. A collaborative effort will undoubtedly lead to safer roads and a more responsible driving culture in our city."

Aaditya Patil expressed, "The increasing trend of missing or unreadable number plates among vehicles is deeply concerning. It not only undermines road safety but also reflects a lack of responsibility among some drivers. As a resident, I urge the Traffic Department to enforce strict measures against this violation. Clear number plates are vital for identification and accountability in accidents. Additionally, enhancing public awareness about the importance of visible number plates can encourage a safer driving environment. Let's work together to ensure that every vehicle on our roads is identifiable and accountable, ultimately contributing to the overall well-being of our community."

When asked about the issue, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Vijay Magar stated, "The issue of motorcyclists operating without proper number plates is known to the traffic authorities." He added that traffic officials in various areas are enforcing strict measures against this behavior. If residents have observed a surge in the instances of riders without number plates, Magar assured that the matter will be looked into, and suitable actions will be taken to ensure road safety and accountability.

