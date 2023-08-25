Pune: 2 Drown In Kund Mala Waterfall |

Two students, who were on an outing at Kund Mala Waterfall with their friends, drowned in the Indrayani River on Thursday. The incident happened around 10:30 am. While one student's body has been found, search efforts are still ongoing for the other student.



Police Officials shared that a group of 8 students from Gendibai Tarachand Chopda College in Chinchwad had visited Kund Mala. Out of them, four students went into the water. Unfortunately, two of them got into trouble and started drowning. The remaining students acted quickly and sought help from the locals, who then informed the police about the incident.



Rescue operations were launched involving local organizations such as Shivdurga Mitra Mandal and Vanya Jeev Rakshak, Maval. They were able to recover the lifeless body of one of the students, identified as Aniket Verma. The search continued until 7 pm but was then halted for the day. The efforts to find the other missing student resumed on Friday.

