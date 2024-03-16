 Pune: PSI Found Dead In Koregaon Park, Investigation Underway
The entire incident was captured on CCTV cameras

Ankit ShuklaUpdated: Saturday, March 16, 2024, 03:39 PM IST
A Police Sub-Inspector (PSI) from the Motor Transport unit was found dead in the upscale area of Koregaon Park in Pune, officials informed on Saturday. The deceased has been identified as Dattatray Kurale (55), they added.

According to the police, Kurale arrived at the Little Goa building in Koregaon Park Lane Number 7 around 7pm on Friday and left shortly thereafter. He returned later and proceeded to the top floor of the building, where the British Brown Bar salon is located. However, upon finding it closed, he began descending the stairs and tragically slipped, resulting in his death. The entire incident was captured on CCTV cameras.

The police were notified of the occurrence on Saturday morning when a watchman conducting routine duties discovered the deceased body.

During the investigation, the police found Kurale's mobile phone inside a car parked on the building premises. However, the reason for his presence in the building remains unclear. Further investigations are currently underway.

