Pune: Prof Waman Kendre Explores Theatrical Dimensions At Deccan Literature Festival

Renowned academician and Sangeet Natak Akademi Award recipient for Theatre - Direction, Prof Waman Kendre, emphasised that theatre plays go beyond mere entertainment during a conversation with Mrunmayee Bhajak on the second day of the two-day Deccan Literature Festival at Bal Gandharva Rang Mandir. Kendre highlighted the importance of humor in theatre but stressed that, for him, theatre is about creating lasting impressions.

The Deccan Literature Festival 2023, presented by the Dakani Adab Foundation, unfolded at Pune's Bal Gandharva Rang Mandir on November 25 and 26.

The second day kicked off with Waman Kendre in conversation with Mrunmayee Bhajak, followed by a program featuring Devdutt Pattanaik in conversation with Sudha Menon. A round table discussion on Marathi literature, a drama named 'Humsafar,' and 'Humava' – a Mehfil of Poetry and Ghazals were on the schedule. The day concluded with a recitation by Surender Sharma and a Sufi Musical Evening by Ustad Shujat Husain Khan. Established in 2019, the Dakani Adab Foundation aims to foster literary and cultural exchange. The Deccan Literature Festival has become a significant arts and literature gathering, attracting attendees from Pune and beyond.

'Unfolding Prof Waman Kendre’s Theatrical Odyssey'

During the segment, "Unfolding Prof Waman Kendre’s Theatrical Odyssey," Kendre discussed his approach to theatre, emphasising the significance of thorough research and heartfelt dedication to his craft. He expressed that his artistic journey was not rushed, as he aimed for his plays to be remembered by the audience.

Dignitaries present at the occasion included Monika Singh, the Curator of the Deccan Literature Festival, Jairam Kulkarni, Manoj Thakur, Directors of the Dakani Adab Foundation, and others. Kendre, rooted in the 'Varkari' tradition, credited his connection to folk art and cultural values for shaping his identity. Despite his involvement in the Dalit Movement, Kendre found his true calling in theatre, transitioning from value-based politics.

Reflecting on his early years in Delhi, Kendre highlighted his exposure to diverse artists and artwork worldwide, spending every moment as a keen learner. He challenged the notion of sticking to one genre, advocating for exploration and pushing artistic boundaries. Kendre also emphasized the importance of positive environments in artistic institutions.

The program was hosted by RJ Bandya, offering attendees a glimpse into Prof Waman Kendre’s impactful theatrical journey.