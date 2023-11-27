VIDEO: Ethylene Oxide-Laden Gas Tanker Overturns On Pune Nagar Road Near Vadgaon Sheri |

In the early hours of Monday, a gas tanker carrying Ethylene Oxide overturned on Pune Ahmednagar Road near Vadgaon Sheri. The incident was reported around 12:47 am.

Prompt response ensued as eight fire tenders from both the Pune Municipal Corporation and Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority rushed to the scene to prevent a major mishap. An official from the PMC Fire department stated that assistance was sought from Reliance Petrochemicals company for further action. In the interim, water was sprayed on the overturned tanker to control the spread of gas.

Local traffic police are actively managing traffic in the affected area, which has been temporarily closed by the police to ensure the safety of residents.

More details are awaited