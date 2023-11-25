Pune: Mohammadwadi To Be Renamed To Mahadevwadi? Details Inside

Bharat Gogawale | File Photo

Chief Minister Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena MLA Bharat Gogawale has formally requested the renaming of Mohammadwadi in Pune to Mahadevwadi.

Sharing this update, Shiv Sena Pune city chief Pramod Bhangire took to his X (formerly Twitter) handle, stating, “Mohammadwadi will now become Mahadevwadi!!! Shiv Sena MLA Bharat Gogawale has requested Eknath Shinde to rename Mohammedwadi as #Mahadevwadi. Jai Maharashtra. Jai Shri Ram."

The decision from Shinde on the requested renaming of Mohammadwadi to Mahadevwadi is still awaited.