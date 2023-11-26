 Pune: Chandrakant Patil, Chandrashekhar Bawankule Attend 'Mann Ki Baat' Broadcast At Muralidhar Mohol's Office
In his Mann Ki Baat radio broadcast, Modi paid homage to those who lost their lives in the 2008 attack which, he noted, had shaken up the country.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Sunday, November 26, 2023, 07:14 PM IST
Maharashtra Minister and Chandrakant Patil and BJP state president Chandrashekhar Bawankule attended the 107th episode of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's monthly broadcast program, 'Mann Ki Baat' in Pune. The program was heard at the office of BJP State General Secretary Muralidhar Mohol in Kothrud.

In today's Mann Ki Baat, Prime Minister Modi emphasised the significance of our traditional festivals and Yatras, specifically highlighting the Kartiki Yatra in Pandharpur. The program acknowledged the importance of the Pandharpur Yatra, showcasing a moment of joy and pride for the people of Maharashtra.

