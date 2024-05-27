 Pune Porsche Crash Case: Court Allows Police To Take Custody Of Vishal Agarwal In Kidnapping Case
e-Paper Get App
HomePunePune Porsche Crash Case: Court Allows Police To Take Custody Of Vishal Agarwal In Kidnapping Case

Pune Porsche Crash Case: Court Allows Police To Take Custody Of Vishal Agarwal In Kidnapping Case

The Pune police had moved an application for a production warrant of Vishal Agarwal in the kidnapping and wrongful confinement case

PTIUpdated: Monday, May 27, 2024, 03:46 PM IST
article-image
Pune Porsche Crash Case: Court Allows Police To Take Custody Of Vishal Agarwal In Kidnapping Case | PTI

A Pune court on Monday allowed the police to take custody of Vishal Agarwal, the father of the 17-year-old involved in a car crash, from the Yerwada Central Jail in connection with the case of kidnapping and wrongful confinement of his driver.

Agarwal is in judicial custody in a case registered against him and the managers and owners of two pubs under the Juvenile Justice Act and is lodged in the central jail.

The Pune police had moved an application for a production warrant of the father in the kidnapping and wrongful confinement case.

"The court has allowed the application for the production warrant of the juvenile's father, and he will be taken into custody from the jail," said a police officer from Pune police.

Read Also
VIDEO: MSRTC Bus Knocks Down Woman On Pune-Solapur Road
article-image

Two IT professionals died after their motorcycle was hit by a speeding Porsche allegedly driven by the minor in the early hours of May 19 in the Kalyani Nagar area of Pune city.

The police claim the teenager was drunk at the time of the accident.

The police also registered a case against Vishal Agarwal and his father, Surendra Agarwal, for the 'illegal confinement' of their driver.

Read Also
Crackdown On Drink And Drive In Pune: 202 Cases Registered In 2 Days
article-image

The police have said that both the father and grandfather put pressure on the family's driver to take the blame for the accident by offering him money and giving him threats.

The duo were booked under the Indian Penal Code sections 365 (kidnapping) and 368 (wrongfully concealing or keeping in confinement).

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Pune Porsche Crash Case: Ravindra Dhangekar, Sushma Andhare Accuse Excise Officials Of Collecting...

Pune Porsche Crash Case: Ravindra Dhangekar, Sushma Andhare Accuse Excise Officials Of Collecting...

Nashik: District Administration Prepares for Simhastha Kumbh Mela

Nashik: District Administration Prepares for Simhastha Kumbh Mela

With 95,669 Passengers, Pune Metro Records 2024's Highest Sunday Ridership On May 26

With 95,669 Passengers, Pune Metro Records 2024's Highest Sunday Ridership On May 26

Aurangabad: Tehsil Clerk Booked for Molesting SBI Recovery Officer

Aurangabad: Tehsil Clerk Booked for Molesting SBI Recovery Officer

Water Crisis Deepens in Nanded District as Lakes Dry Up and Dams Reach Critical Levels

Water Crisis Deepens in Nanded District as Lakes Dry Up and Dams Reach Critical Levels