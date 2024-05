VIDEO: MSRTC Bus Knocks Down Woman On Pune-Solapur Road |

A Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) bus knocked down a woman on Pune-Solapur Road on Monday morning.

The woman, who is in critical condition, has been admitted to Inamdar Multispeciality Hospital in Wanwadi for treatment.

The pools of blood on the road captured on video indicate that the accident might have been horrific.

Watch Video: