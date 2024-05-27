Crackdown On Drink And Drive In Pune: 202 Cases Registered In 2 Days | X/@PuneCityTraffic

Amid a growing call for justice for the two IT professionals who were allegedly mowed down by a drunk teenager driving a Porsche in Pune's Kalyani Nagar on May 19, the police have launched a crackdown on drink and drive across the city. In 48 hours, the police registered 202 cases of drinking and driving on Friday (May 24) and Saturday (May 25).

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), the official handle of the Pune City Traffic Police informed, "After the Kalyani Nagar accident, the Pune City Traffic Branch has launched a crackdown in the entire city, during which motorists were checked at night, and drink and drive cases were filed against 85 motorists on May 24." "Similarly, 117 were booked on May 25 during a nakabandi at 32 places and after checking 1,409 vehicle drivers," the police added.

'Juvenile's blood sample was thrown in dustbin'

In a significant development in the Pune Porsche crash case, Pune Police Commissioner Amitesh Kumar said on Monday that the doctors at Sassoon General Hospital had replaced the blood sample of the juvenile with another one and threw the real sample in the hospital's dustbin. Addressing a press conference, Kumar said that the doctors have been arrested and several sections of the IPC have been added to the case.

"On May 19, at around 11am the blood sample which was taken at Sassoon Hospital was thrown in a dustbin of the hospital and the blood sample of another person was taken and sent to the forensic lab. CMO Srihari Halnor replaced this blood sample. During the investigation, we found Srihari Halnor replaced this on the instructions of the HOD Forensic Medicine Department of Sassoon, Ajay Tawre," he said.

"We suspected that in the first report, the doctor gave a clean chit to the juvenile over alcohol consumption. After which a second sample was taken secretly and was sent for DNA sampling. The report also matched the DNA of the juvenile's father," he added.

Further, the Pune Commissioner said that the crime branch is also looking out for the person with whom the blood sample of the juvenile was replaced by the doctors.

"Today both the accused will be produced before the court for police custody. The DVR of the CCTV of Sassoon Hospital has been seized. Doctors are arrested on the charges of forgery, and destruction of evidence. Sections 120 B, 467 and 201 of IPC have been registered against these doctors. The father of the minor accused was in direct contact with Doctor Ajay Tawre. Crime Branch is looking out for the person with whom the blood sample was replaced. Crime Branch is in the process of taking custody of the juvenile accused's father in the driver abduction case today who is in judicial custody currently," the Commissioner said.

(With ANI inputs)