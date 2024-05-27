Pune Porsche Crash Case: New CCTV Footage Shows Juvenile Getting Off Car Hours Before Accident (WATCH) | Video Screengrab

In a significant development in the Pune Porsche crash case, new CCTV footage has emerged from hours before the accident. The video shows the juvenile, accused of mowing down two IT professionals with his speeding car in Kalyani Nagar on May 19, outside a bar. It is evident that he is behind the wheel, and notably, there is no sign of the family driver, whom the family was allegedly pressuring to take the blame for the accident. In the footage, the juvenile is seen stepping out of the car and exchanging greetings with his friends before entering the bar.

'Juvenile's blood sample was thrown in dustbin'

Pune Police Commissioner Amitesh Kumar said on Monday that the doctors at Sassoon General Hospital had replaced the blood sample of the juvenile with another one and threw the real sample in the hospital's dustbin. Addressing a press conference, Kumar said that the doctors have been arrested and several sections of the IPC have been added to the case.

"On May 19, at around 11am the blood sample which was taken at Sassoon Hospital was thrown in a dustbin of the hospital and the blood sample of another person was taken and sent to the forensic lab. CMO Srihari Halnor replaced this blood sample. During the investigation, we found Srihari Halnor replaced this on the instructions of the HOD Forensic Medicine Department of Sassoon, Ajay Tawre," he said.

"We suspected that in the first report, the doctor gave a clean chit to the juvenile over alcohol consumption. After which a second sample was taken secretly and was sent for DNA sampling. The report also matched the DNA of the juvenile's father," he added.

Further, the Pune Commissioner said that the crime branch is also looking out for the person with whom the blood sample of the juvenile was replaced by the doctors.

"Today both the accused will be produced before the court for police custody. The DVR of the CCTV of Sassoon Hospital has been seized. Doctors are arrested on the charges of forgery, and destruction of evidence. Sections 120 B, 467 and 201 of IPC have been registered against these doctors. The father of the minor accused was in direct contact with Doctor Ajay Tawre. Crime Branch is looking out for the person with whom the blood sample was replaced. Crime Branch is in the process of taking custody of the juvenile accused's father in the driver abduction case today who is in judicial custody currently," the Commissioner said.

