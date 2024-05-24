Pune Porsche Crash Case: Congress' Ravindra Dhangekar Demands Police Commissioner Amitesh Kumar's Resignation, Sits For Protest Outside CP Office (VIDEO) | Video Screengrab

Amid a growing chorus for justice for the two IT professionals who were mowed to death by a teen driving a Porsche in Pune's Kalyani Nagar, Congress leader Ravindra Dhangekar on Friday morning sat in protest outside the Police Commissioner's office.

The Kasba MLA said, "In this case, two FIRs have been lodged. The first FIR was wrong, so the second was lodged. The police official who registered the first wrong FIR must be charged. The case must be fast-tracked, and those who passed away must get justice."

Dhangekar also demanded Pune Police Commissioner Amitesh Kumar's resignation. He stated, "The Police Commissioner knows everything; he must resign. I am here so that he knows that the people of Pune are on the roads..."

#WATCH | Maharashtra | Pune car accident case | Congress candidate from Pune Lok Sabha constituency, Ravindra Dhangekar protests in front of CP office.



He says, "In this case, the police official is the defaulter and a case must be registered against him. Those who passed away… pic.twitter.com/I4dt2Z4Dtu — ANI (@ANI) May 24, 2024

Meanwhile, the Pune Police on Thursday questioned the grandfather of the juvenile, while a forensic team examined the Porsche involved in the accident.

"The grandfather, one of the friends of the teenager who was with him in the car when the accident took place, and the driver were questioned today in connection with the car accident," a crime branch official said.

The police have already arrested the teenager's father, who is a prominent city-based builder.

The teenager was sent to the observation home by the Juvenile Justice Board (JJB) on Wednesday.

(With input from agencies)