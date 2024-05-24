 Pune Porsche Accident Case: Minor Accused & Father Claim Family Driver Was Behind The Wheel When Crash Took Place
FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Friday, May 24, 2024, 09:35 AM IST
article-image
Sourced

In a curious twist, the 17-yearold boy, who was involved in the fatal Porsche crash in Pune, has claimed that his family driver was behind the wheel when the accident happened.

It is understood that the family driver, who was quizzed by the police on Thursday, also said in his initial statement that he was driving the Porsche when the accident happened.

The latest claim, purportedly substantiated by the minors two friends who were with him in the car on the fateful night, has given the case a new legal dimension and an insight into the possible stand the minors lawyer would take.

The father of the minor, Vishal Agarwal, has also said that it was the driver employed by him who was driving the Porsche.

This claim would enable the real estate developer to take the plea that he had handed over the car to his driver and not to his son, thus absolving himself of all vicarious responsibility in the matter.

article-image

Meanwhile, the mobile phone of Vishal Agarwal has been recovered and efforts are on to uncover the details of the accident, reports a news portal. Pune crime branch are also quizzing Surendra Agarwal, the grandfather of the minor, to ascertain what conversations he had with his father and grandson on the day of the accident. This would give the cops a better idea of what transpired.

